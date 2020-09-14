Food parcels for Omaheke, Kavango West

14 September 2020 | Society

Old Mutual delivered food parcels to the Omaheke and Kavango West regions, benefitting 380 households, valued N$68 948 and N$59 770 respectively.
These donations marked Old Mutual’s final delivery for all 14 regions, as the Kavango West and Omaheke were the last two regions to receive food parcels as part of the company’s commitment of N$5 million towards Covid-19 prevention efforts. Of the N$5 million, N$1 million was set aside for food supplies to benefit affected vulnerable individuals and communities across all the 14 regions of the country.
The offices of the governors of Omaheke and Kavango West in conjunction with their respective regional councils, identified needy individuals in specific constituencies of the regions to benefit from Old Mutual donation of the basic food items.
This brings the total value of Old Mutual’s food outreach nationally to N$1 574 492, supporting 3 057 individuals countrywide.
The Omaheke handover took place at the Government Regional Office Park in Gobabis where Old Mutual was represented by Gobabis branch manager, Ghert Tjerivanga, who said that “Old Mutual fulfils its commitment as a certain friend in uncertain times and through this gesture, continues to demonstrate the ethos of being a responsible and caring business”.

Similar News

 

Virtual relay funds head to Otweya

1 week ago - 03 September 2020 | Society

Bank Windhoek recently handed over the N$30 000 proceeds of its virtual relay to Walvis Bay’s Otweya residents, who experienced a devastating fire in July,...

Buy socks, pay for a home

3 weeks ago - 21 August 2020 | Society

Standard Bank Namibia has relaunched its Buy-a-Brick Footprint Socks campaign aimed at raising funds for the construction of houses for Namibia’s shack dwelling community.The bank’s...

Educating communities at grassroots level

4 weeks ago - 17 August 2020 | Society

The Coca-Cola Foundation donated close to N$1 million to the Namibia Red Cross Association in the fight against Covid in recent months.The money was used...

More medical equipment for MoHSS

1 month - 04 August 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group affirmed their commitment to supporting government and more specifically, the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS) in their fight against Covid-19,...

Blood reserves slowly picking up

1 month - 22 July 2020 | Society

The Namibian Blood Donation Service (NamBTS) faced critical shortages during lockdown, spokesman Titus Shivute said.“Unfortunately, we were initially unable to supply all the hospitals with...

Bikers ride for CAN

1 month - 20 July 2020 | Society

The “Free Chapter Windhoek” and “Twenty 82” motorcycle communities hosted a Finding Chemo fundraiser challenge to the benefit of the Cancer Association of Namibia and...

Big boost for Groot Aub community

2 months ago - 14 July 2020 | Society

A small feeding centre and orphanage in the community of Groot Aub, a project of the Youth Worship Team project, received a N$300 000 boost...

Masks, sanitizer for shebeens

2 months ago - 08 July 2020 | Society

Sanitizer and masks valued N$80 000 were handed over to the Namibia Shebeen Association (NASA) by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) last week in support of...

One charity helping others

2 months ago - 08 July 2020 | Society

The Fighting Lives Charity Trust donated detergent, canned food and baby clothes to the Cancer Association of Namibia’s CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia) programme...

Help save a life – donate blood today

2 months ago - 06 July 2020 | Society

The Namibia Blood Transfusion Services (NAMBTS) continues to experience critical shortages of blood because numerous blood donation drives had to be cancelled due to lockdown...

Latest News

Food parcels for Omaheke, Kavango...

14th of September 14:10 | Society

Old Mutual delivered food parcels to the Omaheke and Kavango West regions, benefitting 380 households, valued N$68 948 and N$59 770 respectively.These donations marked Old...

Longer term to pay off...

14th of September 13:50 | Motors

The ministry of industrialisation and trade (MIT) has amended the Credit Agreement Regulations to extend the period of payment for motor vehicles from 54 months...

Constituency change for Eros residents...

14th of September 13:22 | Government

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) called on residents in Windhoek’s Eros suburb who previously registered in Windhoek Rural to change their current constituency to...

Ethiopian Airlines resumes Windhoek flights

14th of September 13:15 | Transport

Passenger client volumes declined to 80% globally due to travel bans and restrictions that were imposed as a result of Covid-19, Namibia Airports Company (NAC)...

Suicides remain high

2 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] to 800 lives were snuffed out by suicide in Namibia over the 18 months. New statistics shared by the Namibian police with...

Soap for marginalised, rural communities

3 days ago - 11 September 2020 | Health

Palms for Life Fund (PFL) donated 250 000 bars of soap to aid in Namibia’s efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.The soap recently arrived...

Promoting access to information through...

3 days ago - 11 September 2020 | Technology

Namibia Media Trust (NMT), a member of the ACTION Coalition, has teamed up with community radio stations under the auspices of the Namibia Community Broadcasters...

High honour for Omba’s Karin...

3 days ago - 11 September 2020 | People

The Finnish Hän Honour award has been bestowed on the founding director of the Omba Arts Trust, Karin le Roux.With this award, Finnish embassies around...

Managing your debt the easy...

3 days ago - 11 September 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidIn August, the Bank of Namibia (BoN) cut its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points (BPS), a standard unit of...

Load More