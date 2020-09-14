Food parcels for Omaheke, Kavango West

Pictured is Old Mutual Gobabis branch manager Ghert Tjerivanga (left) together with Omaheke governor Pioo Nganate. Photo contributed

Old Mutual delivered food parcels to the Omaheke and Kavango West regions, benefitting 380 households, valued N$68 948 and N$59 770 respectively.

These donations marked Old Mutual’s final delivery for all 14 regions, as the Kavango West and Omaheke were the last two regions to receive food parcels as part of the company’s commitment of N$5 million towards Covid-19 prevention efforts. Of the N$5 million, N$1 million was set aside for food supplies to benefit affected vulnerable individuals and communities across all the 14 regions of the country.

The offices of the governors of Omaheke and Kavango West in conjunction with their respective regional councils, identified needy individuals in specific constituencies of the regions to benefit from Old Mutual donation of the basic food items.

This brings the total value of Old Mutual’s food outreach nationally to N$1 574 492, supporting 3 057 individuals countrywide.

The Omaheke handover took place at the Government Regional Office Park in Gobabis where Old Mutual was represented by Gobabis branch manager, Ghert Tjerivanga, who said that “Old Mutual fulfils its commitment as a certain friend in uncertain times and through this gesture, continues to demonstrate the ethos of being a responsible and caring business”.



