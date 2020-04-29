Food parcels for Omaheke

29 April 2020 | Local News

The Omaheke Regional Council has begun distributing food to vulnerable households in the region to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
The food will be distributed to poor urban and rural households, those who have partially or completely lost their income, and previous beneficiaries of the drought food relief.
According to a media statement by the council, 26 919 households will receive food parcels which includes one bag of maize meal, one bottle of cooking oil and four cans of fish.
Distribution will be done in two phases: Phase one began on Monday and is expected to continue until Wednesday and will target 16 439 households in Gobabis informal settlements, settlements of Aminuis, Epukiro and Tallismanus as well as rural growth points and farms. The remaining 10 480 households in remote villages and farms will receive their food during the second phase of distribution which will start immediately after the first phase.
The food was allocated to the regional council by the office of the prime minister as a continuation of drought food relief programme, which has now been converted into the Covid-19 food relief programme.
Omaheke governor, Pijoo Nganate, said that besides the slow distribution progress, he was satisfied with the way the distribution is being done. “I would propose that we use pick-ups for Gobabis, not trucks. Trucks are not practical and are slow, while pick-ups are fast and can do work in various streets at the same time,” he said.

