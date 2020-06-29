Food parcels for Otjozondjupa

Pictured FLRT are Benson Tjiuma (Old Mutual Otjiwarongo branch manager), Hon. James Uerikua (Otjozondjupa region governor), Hon. Marlayn Mbakera (Otjiwarongo constituency councillor), and Agatha Mweti (chief regional officer of Otjozondjupa regional council). Photo contributed

Old Mutual delivered food parcels to the value of N$120 000 that will benefit 200 households in the Otjozondjupa region today (29 June).

The handover took place at the Otjozondjupa Regional Office in Otjiwarongo, marking Old Mutual’s support to the 6th region in the country as part of its Covid-19 Food Outreach.

In March this year, Old Mutual made a commitment of N$5 million towards Covid-19 prevention efforts, of which N$1 million was set aside for food supplies to benefit affected vulnerable individuals and communities across all the 14 regions in our country.

The office of the Regional Governor for Otjozondjupa in conjunction with the Otjozondjupa Regional Council identified individuals in all seven constituencies of the region that are in dire need of basic food items to benefit from this donation.

This brings the total value of Old Mutual’s Food Outreach nationally to N$703 920.63, supporting 1508 individuals in six regions thus far.

At the handover, Old Mutual Otjiwarongo branch manager Benson Tjiuma stated that “Old Mutual will continue to fulfil its commitment as a certain friend in uncertain times”.

He added that the region is known for its reliance on agriculture activities for its livelihood, like other regions many people are suffering due to poverty, increasing unemployment and other social challenges.

