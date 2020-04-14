Food parcels for the destitute

14 April 2020 | Society

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated food parcels to 200 families living in Okahandja Park and the Tobias Hainyeko constituency last week.
According to Namdia’s spokesperson Beverley Coussement, 9 000kg of food was packed into 45kg parcels for 200 families. “We packed and distributed everything ourselves, along with Nuska Investment and Namibia Construction who partnered with us for this project,” she said.
She added that they distributed the parcels in three locations identified by Local Authority councillors Petrus Immanuel and Christopher Likuwa in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency, and Khomas youth and community activist Sam Nujoma, to help them identify areas in Okahandja Park.
Namdia thanks NamPol and the NDF who helped to maintain order during the distribution of these parcels.

