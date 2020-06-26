Food support for vulnerable Namibians

26 June 2020 | Disasters

The government of Japan through the World Food Programme (WFP) today donated food items including maize meal, beans, vegetable oil and salt valued at N$11.2 million to Namibia to be distributed to 30 000 vulnerable people.
At the handover held at the Office of the Prime Minister, WFP Namibia Country Director and Representative Bai Mankay Sankoh said following prolonged and recurrent droughts in Namibia, more families are becoming vulnerable to severe food insecurity. He said this contribution will help build the resilience of identified vulnerable people who live in the Kavango East and Kavango West regions, for a duration of two months.
In her acceptance remarks, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila commended the Japanese government for the gesture and added that the WFP has become a prominent partner in implementing development assistance programmes in Namibia. This assistance is implemented through the National Drought Response Programme coordinated by the Office of the Prime Minister, which provides immediate access to food for vulnerable households most affected by persistent drought.
The WFP, in partnership with government, reaches over 398 000 vulnerable people in Namibia with food assistance.

