Football back on track?

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Normalisation Committee at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Wednesday said the Supreme Court ruling against the Namibia Premier League has paved the way for the resumption of the league to be expedited.

This comes after Supreme Court judges Elton Hoff, Dave Smuts and Theo Frank dismissed the NPL’s appeal against the NC’s decision to suspend it for not implementing a directive related to the number of teams that would constitute the NPL for the upcoming season.

According to the Normalisation Committee’s Chairperson, Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, they are vindicated on their stance. “We are happy with the judgement. Everything has been explained and it is now clear that we have 15 NPL teams. I hereby extend an invitation to the executive committee so we meet and find the way forward.”

Basson-Namundjebo said immediately after the pronouncement by Smuts that she extended an olive branch to the NPL executive committee (exco) members to discuss the way forward. “The ruling is clear, there is no need for us to wait to get football back. Unless they say they are going to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) now, then maybe we can wait. The Normalisation Committee is ready to meet the NPL as soon as possible to discuss issues like registration of players and other logistics,” she said.

NPL was not available to comment on the verdict, with both the NPL’s Marketing Manager and Public Relations Officer, Andre Gariseb, and the Chief Executive Officer, Harald Fuelle, saying the exco will meet and review the judgement before making a comment.

He also said they have not yet received the invitation to the elective congress scheduled to take place in Windhoek on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President of Namibia Football Players Union, Sylvester Lolo Goraseb, said the decision by the Supreme Court did not come as a surprise to them. “We have been advocating for NPL to accept the NC directive and reinstate the two teams that finished bottom of the log. It is a sad day for football that we had to have the court tell us things that we already knew. Football matters cannot be discussed in ordinary courts.”

He added that NPL had wasted resources, time and money which would have served the league better. – Nampa



