Football back on track?

20 February 2020 | Sports

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Normalisation Committee at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Wednesday said the Supreme Court ruling against the Namibia Premier League has paved the way for the resumption of the league to be expedited.
This comes after Supreme Court judges Elton Hoff, Dave Smuts and Theo Frank dismissed the NPL’s appeal against the NC’s decision to suspend it for not implementing a directive related to the number of teams that would constitute the NPL for the upcoming season.
According to the Normalisation Committee’s Chairperson, Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, they are vindicated on their stance. “We are happy with the judgement. Everything has been explained and it is now clear that we have 15 NPL teams. I hereby extend an invitation to the executive committee so we meet and find the way forward.”
Basson-Namundjebo said immediately after the pronouncement by Smuts that she extended an olive branch to the NPL executive committee (exco) members to discuss the way forward. “The ruling is clear, there is no need for us to wait to get football back. Unless they say they are going to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) now, then maybe we can wait. The Normalisation Committee is ready to meet the NPL as soon as possible to discuss issues like registration of players and other logistics,” she said.
NPL was not available to comment on the verdict, with both the NPL’s Marketing Manager and Public Relations Officer, Andre Gariseb, and the Chief Executive Officer, Harald Fuelle, saying the exco will meet and review the judgement before making a comment.
He also said they have not yet received the invitation to the elective congress scheduled to take place in Windhoek on Saturday.
Meanwhile, President of Namibia Football Players Union, Sylvester Lolo Goraseb, said the decision by the Supreme Court did not come as a surprise to them. “We have been advocating for NPL to accept the NC directive and reinstate the two teams that finished bottom of the log. It is a sad day for football that we had to have the court tell us things that we already knew. Football matters cannot be discussed in ordinary courts.”
He added that NPL had wasted resources, time and money which would have served the league better. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Wicket cricket!

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Sports

Cricket Namibia launched the third edition of the Richelieu Namibia Cricket Franchise T20 on Thursday, where four teams made their draft picks for this year’s...

Rugby trials for Barthés Trophy

3 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has called up 47 players for a training and trials camp in preparation for the 2020 edition of the U/20...

Higgs brings flavor to Namib Quest

3 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Sports

Chef and keen mountain biker, David Higgs, will be participating in this years’ Windhoek Light Namib Quest race.Not only will he be racing, he will...

Sevens next weekend

4 days ago - 19 February 2020 | Sports

Next weekend excitement will be running high in the capital, with the ever popular Capricorn Group Sevens Rugby Tournament taking place at Windhoek Gymnasium.On 28...

NFA/NPL judgement today

4 days ago - 19 February 2020 | Sports

Judgement in the Namibia Premier League’s (NPL) appeal against last year’s High Court ruling in favour of the Namibia Football Association’s (NFA), FIFA Normalisation Committee...

PAY the real winner

5 days ago - 18 February 2020 | Sports

The top point of Sunday’s Nedbank Cycle Challenge was not who won the various categories, but rather that 100km winner Belgian cycling record-holder Victor Campenaerts...

Rolbalspelers kies koers na Australië

6 days ago - 17 February 2020 | Sports

Yolanda Nel Namibiese rolbalspelers gaan later vanjaar hul land in Australië verteenwoordig tydens die Wêreld Rolbalkampioenskappe wat daar plaasvind.Die span het verlede jaar in Wallis...

Otjijere and Truck Team win at Valentine’s tourney

6 days ago - 17 February 2020 | Sports

Otjijere and Truck Team won the football and netball categories of the eighth edition of the Katutura Sports Union (KASU) Valentine’s competition respectively, held at...

Bronze for our Roodly

6 days ago - 17 February 2020 | Sports

Namibia’s wheelchair racer Roodly Gowaseb came third at the Outeniqua wheelchair challenge in George, South Africa on Saturday.The race which is exclusively for disabled athletes...

KBF juniors strut their stuff

6 days ago - 17 February 2020 | Sports

The Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF) held a tournament with seven clubs participating and 32 boxers trading leather at Windhoek’s After School Centre on Saturday to...

Latest News

Housing market remains stable

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Economics

The rental market continues to bottom-out although at a moderate pace. In effect, the FNB Rental Index as at December 2019 shows a contraction of...

Eduvision’s e-learning celebrates successes

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Education

Through the FirstRand Foundation, FNB joined stakeholders and partners to celebrate the success and the ongoing work of the Eduvision Project.The project shares expertise and...

Wicket cricket!

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Sports

Cricket Namibia launched the third edition of the Richelieu Namibia Cricket Franchise T20 on Thursday, where four teams made their draft picks for this year’s...

Millions for electrification

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The City Council has decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$14 million, for the electrification of about one thousand two...

A lifetime for Delta

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | People

Windhoek’s Delta Primary School (DSW) is 50 years old today. To see what happens behind the scenes at, Evelyn Rosar of the Allgemeine Zeitung accompanied...

Lending a helping hand

2 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel It only takes one moment to see the need of a single person to completely change your outlook on life – making you...

Warm Hyundai i30N laat harte...

3 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzDrie jaar ná die i30N in 2017 by die Frankfurt Motorskou sy buiging gemaak het, is dit begin Februarie ten einde laaste...

Top Namibian cosmetics at Vivaness

3 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics Industry (NANCi) sent a delegation of ten SMEs to exhibit Cosmetics Made in Namibia at the Vivaness 2020 organic...

Rugby trials for Barthés Trophy

3 days ago - 20 February 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has called up 47 players for a training and trials camp in preparation for the 2020 edition of the U/20...

Load More