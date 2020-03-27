For all your daily needs
27 March 2020 | Local News
Whether or not you are looking for groceries, medicine, frozen meals or take-aways, these businesses have you covered.
• Pick n Pay Namibia will continue with their home deliveries. The business announced that their service is currently high in demand. “Our team is working hard to make sure you receive your deliveries as soon as possible. Please bear with us, we will be communicating with you at the earliest possible moment,” the company said. Visit Pick n Pay online at pnp.na.
• Bushwhackers Safari Cuisine offers free home deliveries of food and soft drink orders over N$499 within Windhoek. They have a variety of Hochland Chicken, Beef, Lamb and Pork. The chicken is free range, hormone and brine free. They also have a variety of soft drinks available. Delivery within 48 hours of receipt of cleared EFT payment. For pricing and orders contact email [email protected] or call 0818153378.
• The Purple Fig cooking school offers frozen meals. Delivery in Hochland Park, Pionierspark, Windhoek West and all pensioners is for free, while all other areas will cost N$70 for delivery. Contact Roelien de Lange at [email protected] for available meals and prices. Roelien says she really wants to assist pensioners in this time and if they want any additional goods delivered, she will gladly get it for them. “They are vulnerable and a risk group and we need to take care of them,” she said.
• If wine is what you need, The Wine Bar and Wine Shop is the place to ask. Deliveries for wine orders over N$600 is free. For more information, visit thewinebarshop.com.
• At Schnitzel King you can order any of their meals as a take-away. They are also in the process of setting up a delivery service. For more information, call 061 255 777.
• Spes Bona will gladly do your shopping for you and deliver your goods to your door, so you don’t even have to leave your house. For more information, contact Pieter Senekal at [email protected]
• The staff at the Family Care Pharmacy will also make things easier for you and deliver your medication. You can contact them on 081 604 9586.
• MeatPoint in the Grove Mall will not only deliver your food, but they have specials on their meals as well. Visit their Facebook page for more information.
• Wecke & Voigts offers free delivery in Windhoek. To place an order, send an email to [email protected]
• Maerua SuperSpar will make free deliveries to old age homes, retirement villages and pensioners in a 10km radius. All other home deliveries will be done at a cost of N$35. Phone 061 383 004.
• Waltons will make sure you don’t run out of stationary and will make free deliveries for orders for N$200 or more. The following branches will be closed for lockdown, Auas Valley, Windhoek MegaCenter, Windhoek Mutual Platz, Okahandja, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. Any of their other branches can be contacted for delivery.