For all your POS solutions

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or the price tag with the description and price of the fruit you just weighed at your local grocery store?

This is where Prosperita-based POSitive Solutions comes in: They specialise in the converting and printing of large paper reels into cash register rolls, speedpoint rolls, ATM rolls, fax rolls, plotter paper rolls and self-adhesive labels.

POSitive Solutions was established in April 2002 after owner Chris Liebenberg came across a dismantled single converting machine that printed cash register rolls. “After contacting the owner who was in Walvis Bay, he said he had some other dismantled printers too. I told him I didn’t have much money, but he was immediately willing to discuss payment options.”

Once everything was arranged, together with a friend that was mechanically inclined, they tackled the business.

Eight years later, his partner decided he would rather get into farming, but Chris persevered. After further investments into equipment and expansion on their product range, today the company is the only jumbo reel converter in Namibia with a 100% Namibian shareholding. Moreover, they are a proud member of Team Namibia and of the Namibia Manufacturers Association.

“We supply to around 70% of the market, with clients from Katima Mulilo to Noordoewer, Rosh Pinah and Gobabis. We also have a branch in Swakopmund. So we cover the whole country,” he says.

POSitive Solutions is a family business, with Chris’ son managing the Windhoek branch and his daughter managing the branch at the coast. Together they are dedicated to empowering Namibians and currently employ 23 staff members mainly from previously disadvantaged groups and of which only five are men.



Technology

Chris says they are the only manufacturer of scale labels (both printed and unprinted) as well as self-adhesive labels in the country. Except for the printing presses they use – which are clearly loved, because each machine has a name – they also recently appointed an in-house graphic designer and acquired a specialised digital printer. “The biggest benefit of this machine, is that it can handle ‘short runs’, which means it can print anything from ten labels and up without having to make polymer plates to print.”

This machine can also cut labels into just about any shape imaginable.

In terms of quality, Chris says they have strict control policies in place, which are followed through every aspect from converting to finishing and packaging.



BPA-free

Chris is very proud of the fact that all the paper POSitive Solutions uses, is BPA-free.

Bisphenol A – BPA – was developed to act as a dye developer in coatings on thermal paper. While these heat resistant qualities allow a stable image to be produced in the thermal printing process, people who are often in contact with BPA-coated receipts, have a higher level of BPA in their bodies. BPA has been linked to causing reproductive, immunity, and neurological problems, as well as an increased likelihood of Alzheimer's, childhood asthma, metabolic disease, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

All their paper is imported from Germany.



At your service

POSitive Solutions also specialises in deep freeze, matt and semi-gloss labels.

“We also supply a wide range of printer consumables (toners and cartridges), price label strips and in-store pricing and display solutions,” Chris says.

Looking to the future, Chris says that their main objective is to supply a truly Namibian product to all the major role players in Namibia and expanding into Angola, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“As we move towards our main objective, we hope to gainfully employ additional staff – still from the previously disadvantaged groups – in a bid to assist in the upliftment of all groups in Namibia while contributing to the country’s economy.”

POSitive Solutions’ prices are market related and their service top notch.

For more information, call 061 269 362.

