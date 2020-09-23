For all your POS solutions

Family-managed business

23 September 2020 | Business

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or the price tag with the description and price of the fruit you just weighed at your local grocery store?
This is where Prosperita-based POSitive Solutions comes in: They specialise in the converting and printing of large paper reels into cash register rolls, speedpoint rolls, ATM rolls, fax rolls, plotter paper rolls and self-adhesive labels.
POSitive Solutions was established in April 2002 after owner Chris Liebenberg came across a dismantled single converting machine that printed cash register rolls. “After contacting the owner who was in Walvis Bay, he said he had some other dismantled printers too. I told him I didn’t have much money, but he was immediately willing to discuss payment options.”
Once everything was arranged, together with a friend that was mechanically inclined, they tackled the business.
Eight years later, his partner decided he would rather get into farming, but Chris persevered. After further investments into equipment and expansion on their product range, today the company is the only jumbo reel converter in Namibia with a 100% Namibian shareholding. Moreover, they are a proud member of Team Namibia and of the Namibia Manufacturers Association.
“We supply to around 70% of the market, with clients from Katima Mulilo to Noordoewer, Rosh Pinah and Gobabis. We also have a branch in Swakopmund. So we cover the whole country,” he says.
POSitive Solutions is a family business, with Chris’ son managing the Windhoek branch and his daughter managing the branch at the coast. Together they are dedicated to empowering Namibians and currently employ 23 staff members mainly from previously disadvantaged groups and of which only five are men.

Technology
Chris says they are the only manufacturer of scale labels (both printed and unprinted) as well as self-adhesive labels in the country. Except for the printing presses they use – which are clearly loved, because each machine has a name – they also recently appointed an in-house graphic designer and acquired a specialised digital printer. “The biggest benefit of this machine, is that it can handle ‘short runs’, which means it can print anything from ten labels and up without having to make polymer plates to print.”
This machine can also cut labels into just about any shape imaginable.
In terms of quality, Chris says they have strict control policies in place, which are followed through every aspect from converting to finishing and packaging.

BPA-free
Chris is very proud of the fact that all the paper POSitive Solutions uses, is BPA-free.
Bisphenol A – BPA – was developed to act as a dye developer in coatings on thermal paper. While these heat resistant qualities allow a stable image to be produced in the thermal printing process, people who are often in contact with BPA-coated receipts, have a higher level of BPA in their bodies. BPA has been linked to causing reproductive, immunity, and neurological problems, as well as an increased likelihood of Alzheimer's, childhood asthma, metabolic disease, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
All their paper is imported from Germany.

At your service
POSitive Solutions also specialises in deep freeze, matt and semi-gloss labels.
“We also supply a wide range of printer consumables (toners and cartridges), price label strips and in-store pricing and display solutions,” Chris says.
Looking to the future, Chris says that their main objective is to supply a truly Namibian product to all the major role players in Namibia and expanding into Angola, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa.
“As we move towards our main objective, we hope to gainfully employ additional staff – still from the previously disadvantaged groups – in a bid to assist in the upliftment of all groups in Namibia while contributing to the country’s economy.”
POSitive Solutions’ prices are market related and their service top notch.
For more information, call 061 269 362.

Similar News

 

Drive local, support local

24th of September 12:01 | Business

If you are in the market for a new or used Volkswagen, or if your prized possession needs a specialised service, then look no further...

Just the best for baby

24th of September 12:01 | Business

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her...

Lighting up your life

1 day - 23 September 2020 | Business

When you walk into the Luminaires Direct showroom in Prosperita or at their branch in the Southern Industrial Area, you will be truly amazed at...

Filling automotive engineering enterprise gap

2 days ago - 21 September 2020 | Business

Mekemo Trading, a mechanical and automotive services provider based in Katutura, is the recipient of skills-based finance for young artisans by the Development Bank of...

Pipes made in Namibia, for Namibia

2 days ago - 21 September 2020 | Business

AGA Pipe Products started operation in 2014 and is owned, managed and run by Namibians for the Namibian market.Currently the company runs three production lines...

Another Air Namibia resignation

6 days ago - 17 September 2020 | Business

The national airline’s chief financial officer Werner Schuckmann has tendered his resignation with effect 30 September 2020.The process to recruit a substantive chief financial officer...

BOOST for start-ups

1 week ago - 16 September 2020 | Business

Three finalists have been selected to take part in the international BOOST UP start-up competition and online incubator.BOOST UP is aimed at supporting early stage...

Three-month deadline to register for ethanol imports

2 weeks ago - 09 September 2020 | Business

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act,...

TAPping away O&L

2 weeks ago - 03 September 2020 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List Group officially welcomed four new participants to its Talent Attraction Programme (TAP). The participants for 2020 and their respective functions are:...

African start-ups scoop U$75 000

3 weeks ago - 02 September 2020 | Business

At the recently held Startup Circles.ai Demo Day, 13 of the top emerging start-ups from Africa showcased their solutions to a panel of judges comprising...

Latest News

Just the best for baby

24th of September 12:01 | Business

Belle's Baby Boutique opened a mere three months ago, but has grown in leaps and bounds since then.According to owner Isabelle van der Walt, her...

Take a breath at The...

47 minutes ago | Health

“I read a quote recently that said it doesn’t matter how you start with yoga, it works either way,” says Lara-Lyn Ahrens of the Yoga...

For all your POS solutions

20 hours ago | Business

Ever given a second thought to where your till slip comes from? Or the receipt the ATM spits out after withdrawing your hard-earned cash? Or...

Warm hearts for NHF

21 hours ago | Health

The Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) has received a significant boost from Bank Windhoek to host an inclusive fundraising virtual event dubbed Move Your Heart.The initiative,...

Local tour guides ready for...

21 hours ago | Tourism

When Covid-19 struck Namibia in March this year, the local tourism industry came to a complete standstill.Fast forward a few months and as stringent regulations...

Inclusivity for all

22 hours ago | Social Issues

National Disability Day, which is usually commemorated between June and July but was delayed due to Covid-19 this year, was observed in the capital on...

Selling, buying? Here’s how the...

22 hours ago | Life Style

The process of buying and selling real estate can be complex, especially for those who have never been through it before.To shed some light on...

DBN settles its first bond

1 day - 23 September 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia settled DBN20 – the first bond that it issued under its N$2.5 billion Medium-Term Note Programme listed on the Namibian...

Lighting up your life

1 day - 23 September 2020 | Business

When you walk into the Luminaires Direct showroom in Prosperita or at their branch in the Southern Industrial Area, you will be truly amazed at...

Load More