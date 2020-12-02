For Christmas gifts and much more

Photo Wikinam

Come and do some early Christmas shopping or find a special bargain at Trophaendienste’s 50% off clearance sale this Saturday!

On sale are a huge variety of t-shirts, hats, kids clothing, scarves and jewellery, as well as handbags, belts and wallets in game and ostrich leather, along with zebra skins from as little as N$2500, and great deals on zebra and Nguni ottomans.

According to Marsha Nel, they’re hosting the sale because they have a huge variety of stock. “And we’ve had a Covid year! On a serious note though, this is the ideal time to find that perfect Christmas gift.”

The kiddies’ wear is extremely durable and includes a number of well-known brands. “The kids will also love the décor and soft toys we have for them,” Nel says.

And while you're there, why not visit their taxidermy showroom? Nel says various stock trophies will also be on sale. “So, if you’ve always wanted a trophy but never had the opportunity to hunt for one, now’s your chance.”

To keep you cool and your tummy full, food and refreshments by Coffee Addicts will be on sale throughout.

Find Trophaendienste on your way to the Hosea Kutako International Airport (look out for the stuffed animals close to their turn-off). Opening times are from 08:00 to 17:00. Info: 061 232 236 or visit www.trophaendienste.com

