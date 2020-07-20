For once, Covid is the winner

Covid-19 Football Club from Windhoek emerged victorious at the Groot Aub challenge tourney over the weekend. Here the team is pictured with Dad Man holding the trophy. Photo Nampa/Contributed

Covid-19 Football Club from Windhoek reigned supreme at the Groot Aub football challenge tournament over the weekend, by beating Airports Eagles on penalties after they played to a 90 minute goalless draw.

The tourney started off last weekend with 36 teams participating. The quarter-finals took place on Saturday, where Deon Eleven lost to Uprising Stars by 1:0, followed by Covid-19 FC who defeated Stout Makers by 3:1, while Uprising Stars 2 defeated Anes Boys 2:1.

On the B field, Africa United found the going tough against Latinos, losing 3:1, while Airport Eagles won 3:1 on penalties against Adizonkpak after a goalless draw. Latinos then faced Airport Eagles in the second semi-final, losing 4:2 on penalties after a goalless stalemate.

The first semi-final saw Covid-19 coming from two goals down to beat Uprising Stars 6:5 on penalties.

The final, played at a frantic pace, saw both sides missing chances. Finally, the match was decided on penalties after a goalless stalemate, with Covid-19 emerging victorious by winning 4:1 on penalties.

Uprising Stars, who defeated fellow home team Deon Eleven, received an additional N$800 as the last home team standing, while Latinos received N$1 000 for losing in the semi-final.

Covid-19 FC walked away with N$5 500, a floating trophy and gold medals, while Airport Eagles received N$3 500 and silver medals as runners-up. – Nampa

