For our children

Wilderness Safaris Namibia through their “Children in the Wilderness” community support programme, donated toys and food to the childhood cancer interim home (CHICA), a project of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) that supports Namibian children fighting cancer. CAN provides free accommodation to children who travel from outside Windhoek to undergo treatment in the capital. With a capacity to welcome 16 mother-and-child stays per night, the programme welcomes support of especially cleaning materials and food to keep operations going. Families affected by childhood cancer are invited to contact CAN at 061 237 740 or [email protected]