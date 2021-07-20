For the love of running

20 July 2021 | Sports

Bank Windhoek hosted their awards ceremony for their recent Virtual Relay in the capital, with only a single representative of the winning team present.
In the category for men, the overall winners were Eagles Endurance (1:11:01) ahead of Farm Windhoek Fitness (1:13:32), while Martin Se Span (1:16:26) took third spot. Victory in the ladies’ category went to The 5 A.M Club (1:35:50), followed by the Ninjas (1:38:31) and Ifco (1:40:29) in third position.
Hollers 1 won the mixed group category (1:21:56) ahead of Farm Windhoek Fitness Veterans (1:32:17) and Team Munsha (1:34:27) in the respective second and third spot.
In total, 66 teams of four (264 athletes) took part in this year’s Virtual Relay. The charity-based event encourages a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness to mitigate the risks of Covid-19. The relay allowed participants to take part at their convenience while adhering to social distancing measures, after registering via Webscorer.com.
Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship and Events Bronwyn Moody congratulated all the winners and participants, announcing that proceeds generated from the event would go to the ongoing fight against Covid-19.
Participating teams had 24 hours to complete 20 kilometres. Each runner or fast walker had to use an activity tracker app to track their duration and pace, with each averaging five kilometres at a time convenient to each of them. The teams then had to submit a link or screenshot of their activity for distance and time verification.
Teams entered from Windhoek, Rehoboth, Okahandja, Otjikoto Mine, Swakopmund, Rossmund, Henties Bay, Walvis Bay, Outjo, Omaruru, Aranos and Buitepos. International participants were from Germany, South Africa, Botswana, England, Scotland, Australia, Croatia and Mauritius.
Farm Windhoek Fitness, who facilitated the event, said that the Virtual Relay was well received. “The participating teams expressed appreciation for being able to take part in an event since none have been happening recently,” said Farm Windhoek Fitness’ Julie Mbaisa.

Similar News

 

Olympic stars on their way

1 day - 18 July 2021 | Sports

President Hage Geingob called on Namibian athletes to be respectful to their coaches as well as be good ambassadors while competing at the rescheduled Olympic...

Eagles draw tough competition

1 day - 18 July 2021 | Sports

Namibia has been drawn into Group A of the Round 1 of qualifiers of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled...

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

5 days ago - 14 July 2021 | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

#Pledge4Pink – Go pink or go home!

1 week ago - 12 July 2021 | Sports

Pupkewitz Motors has partnered with Cricket Namibia in their pledge to raise funds for breast cancer in Namibia. The aim with this initiative is to...

Goagoses to serve on Netball Africa board

1 week ago - 09 July 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia’s vice president of marketing and sponsorships, Rebecca Goagoses, has been elected to serve on the new Netball Africa board, which consists of members...

Meet our Olympians!

1 week ago - 08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

Support for cyclists

1 week ago - 07 July 2021 | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Striker Kambindu heads to Moz

1 week ago - 07 July 2021 | Sports

Brave Warriors striker Elmo Kambindu has joined Mozambique’s Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, commonly known as Costa do Sol on a two-year contract.The...

Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m

2 weeks ago - 04 July 2021 | Sports

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus...

Vorster pumped for Olympic Games

3 weeks ago - 24 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster said she is better prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games than she was when she represented the country in Rio,...

Latest News

For the love of running

20th of July 15:32 | Sports

Bank Windhoek hosted their awards ceremony for their recent Virtual Relay in the capital, with only a single representative of the winning team present.In the...

Repaired beds, new mattresses for...

20th of July 14:30 | Health

The health ministry on Monday received 100 hospital beds and mattresses through the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI)'s Private Sector Covid-19 response initiative.The...

Local manufacture of coffins a...

24 minutes ago | Local News

Accelerated efforts are underway to fast-track the manufacturing of coffins locally, as Namibia spends at least N$30 million a year to procure coffins from neighbouring...

‘Our learners are going to...

30 minutes ago | Education

The deputy minister of education, Faustina Caley, expressed concern over the possible adverse psychological effects of the prolonged holidays on learners forced to stay at...

German scholarships for education students

43 minutes ago | Education

The German organisation AGDS (Arbeits- und Fördergemeinschaft der Deutschen Schulvereine in Namibia) and the German embassy announced the provision of scholarships for BA Education students.This...

More than just being quick

5 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Titus MwahafaWith the Olympics about to start, our golden girls show us that sports is about much more than just being quick.Come Friday,...

Mirror, mirror…

6 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natangwe Leo KapembeAs the old story goes about a beautiful queen that was so vain to the point of asking the mirror who...

Nictus now just a click...

14 hours ago | Business

As from today (20 July 2021), Nictus is excited to share that their clients can make use of their online store to make purchases and...

Drive-through vaccination station – here’s...

1 day - 19 July 2021 | Health

The vaccination drive-through and walk-in station at the Windhoek show grounds starts tomorrow (Tuesday, 20 July).Entrance to the show grounds is from Bell Street only,...

Load More