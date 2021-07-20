For the love of running

Bank Windhoek’s Virtual Relay overall winners were Eagles Endurance, consisting of Frans Amakali, Jacob Amadhila, David Shingenge and Harold Akweenye. Photo contributed

Bank Windhoek hosted their awards ceremony for their recent Virtual Relay in the capital, with only a single representative of the winning team present.

In the category for men, the overall winners were Eagles Endurance (1:11:01) ahead of Farm Windhoek Fitness (1:13:32), while Martin Se Span (1:16:26) took third spot. Victory in the ladies’ category went to The 5 A.M Club (1:35:50), followed by the Ninjas (1:38:31) and Ifco (1:40:29) in third position.

Hollers 1 won the mixed group category (1:21:56) ahead of Farm Windhoek Fitness Veterans (1:32:17) and Team Munsha (1:34:27) in the respective second and third spot.

In total, 66 teams of four (264 athletes) took part in this year’s Virtual Relay. The charity-based event encourages a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness to mitigate the risks of Covid-19. The relay allowed participants to take part at their convenience while adhering to social distancing measures, after registering via Webscorer.com.

Bank Windhoek's Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship and Events Bronwyn Moody congratulated all the winners and participants, announcing that proceeds generated from the event would go to the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Participating teams had 24 hours to complete 20 kilometres. Each runner or fast walker had to use an activity tracker app to track their duration and pace, with each averaging five kilometres at a time convenient to each of them. The teams then had to submit a link or screenshot of their activity for distance and time verification.

Teams entered from Windhoek, Rehoboth, Okahandja, Otjikoto Mine, Swakopmund, Rossmund, Henties Bay, Walvis Bay, Outjo, Omaruru, Aranos and Buitepos. International participants were from Germany, South Africa, Botswana, England, Scotland, Australia, Croatia and Mauritius.

Farm Windhoek Fitness, who facilitated the event, said that the Virtual Relay was well received. “The participating teams expressed appreciation for being able to take part in an event since none have been happening recently,” said Farm Windhoek Fitness’ Julie Mbaisa.



