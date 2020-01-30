For your driving pleasure

30 January 2020 | Local News

The Roads Authority (RA) opened section 4A of the new highway between Windhoek and Okahandja (up to Osona) to traffic earlier this week.
This completed section extends over 27km from the Okapuka River to the Omakunde River and will be officially inaugurated by President Hage Geingob at a date that is yet to be determined.
At the opening, the RA’s managing director Conrad Lutombi said that the expansion of this section includes the construction of three new river crossing bridges, the widening of existing bridges, and the construction of four new connections as well as a 5km district road that runs parallel to the new highway. It also includes an 8.5km long gravel road connection. The road is fenced off, preventing pedestrians and animals from crossing the highway.
Lutombi added that in future the chances of head-on collisions would be minimal, since the highway is separated by a barrier.
He also announced that another barrier would be constructed at the Brakwater section to prevent illegal U-turns.

