For your viewing pleasure

05 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]
Whether you are still stuck at home with the children or back at the office and already in need of
some me-time we all grew accustomed to, Netflix has you sorted!
According to the What’s on Netflix website, viewers can look forward to the usual Friday Netflix
Original drops. Although 49 new additions dropped on the online television platform on Friday, 64
titles were released on the same day last year.
While the third movie in the Back to the Future trilogy has been streaming since February, the first
two have just been released. Viewers can also view All Day and a Night, Den of Thieves, Mrs Serial
Killer and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, to name some of the 38 movies released.
If you rather want to binge-watch series, there are 11 titles to choose from, including 44 Cats,
Reckoning and the third season of Medici.
According to Vulture.com, there are loads more to look forward to the rest of the month, with the
fourth season of the hysterical Workin’ Moms and the second season of Dead to Me. Grey’s
Anatomy’s 16th season will air on 9 May and 15 May will be home to a number of Netflix Originals,
including Chichipatos, I love you, stupid, Inhuman Resources and the third season of Magic for
Humans.
So clear your schedule, because there is loads to watch for your pleasure!

