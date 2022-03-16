Forged Covid-19 test results sentence halved

A man’s two year sentence for forging Covid-19 test results has been halved. Photo SCI

Windhoek • Jana-Mari Smith



The Windhoek High Court handed a partial victory to a medical student jailed for two years for forging Covid-19 test results by effectively slashing his sentence by half.

Mussa Phiri (28), a seventh-year medical student, was arrested in August 2021 by immigration officials at the Ngoma border after they discovered his test results had been forged. He was charged with one count of forgery and another of uttering, and pleaded guilty to both.

Katima Mulilo magistrate Clara Mwilima sentenced Phiri to 12 months on each count, without an option for a fine, to be served back to back.

Phiri was arrested alongside 22-year-old Namibian medical student, Martha Namupala, who was charged with a count of uttering and sentenced to one year imprisonment.

The duo were travelling back to Zambia to continue their medical studies at Cavendish University after a visit to Namibia.

Phiri and Namupala appealed the sentence, stating it was harsh and would jeopardise their future careers as health practitioners. Namupala later withdrew the appeal.



Justified

On Monday, High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg effectively reduced Phiri’s sentence by half, ordering that the two sentences be served concurrently, instead of consecutively. Judge Claudia Claasen concurred with his ruling.

“The appellant’s moral blameworthiness is exacerbated by the fact that he was a medical student who forged Covid-19 test results in circumstances where he must have realised the possible detrimental consequences to others,” Liebenberg wrote in the judgment.

The judge said Phiri’s imprisonment and sentences on each count were justified in the circumstances of the case, and emphasised that while Phiri did not benefit financially from the offence of forgery and uttering, “he stood reckless to the lives of others amidst a pandemic”, and should have known better as a medical student. Further, the magistrate sufficiently considered Phiri’s personal circumstances, including his age and the fact that it was a first offence.

The judge nevertheless noted that the sentencing court should have taken into account that the two charges against Phiri were related offences, and the court should have had regard to the cumulative effect of the sentences.

“The court’s omission, in my view, resulted in the imposition of an unjust sentence which the appellant must serve.”

As a result, the court ordered that the offences committed warranted imprisonment, but the sentences should be served at the same time, slashing the total imprisonment time to one year, instead of two.



Dangerous times

In their arguments during the appeal, the state stressed Phiri’s actions risked the lives of others.

“Many people in Namibia have lost their lives and the lives of loved ones due to Covid-19 illness.”

During sentencing, magistrate Clara Mwilima emphasised that the pandemic cost lives and jobs and said it is “disappointing that there are individuals who are not concerned about the pandemic and would rather forge results of Covid-19”.

She said the accused’s conduct was “selfish and irresponsible” and defeated efforts to combat the pandemic.

She said the duo “have themselves to blame for the demise that will befall them.”

The magistrate stressed the “punishment must not be a slap on the wrist, but they must be taught a lesson to never repeat it again, have respect for the law and become members of society”.

Both Phiri and Namupala said the prison sentence left them “deeply distraught” and that both were genuinely remorseful.

