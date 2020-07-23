Formal market informal traders

Street vendors seated at the newly built informal market in Okuryangava. Photo Nampa

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has identified a master plan for the development of infrastructure for informal traders in a bid to boost the informal economy.

Speaking at the handing over of a newly built informal market in Okuryangava, the CoW’s Strategic Executive for Economic Development and Community Services, Fillemon Hambuda, said due to the impact of Covid-19 on the country, the City saw the need to invest in a master plan for the informal trading sector, which is a critical part of the local economy.

“We know the economy is better served through informal operators, who provide livelihoods, employment and income for many families. So, the aim is to increase standard trading areas for our informal traders.”

Hambuda said that the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development has availed N$5 million to CoW, some of which will be used to construct the informal markets. He added that on 27 July 2020, the plan will be presented to local and regional councillors for approval and recommendations.



Vendors

At the same event, Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu said the market caters for street vendors who were operating at an illegal area without any municipal standards, adding that due to the pandemic, CoW had to build a structure that will allow vendors to sell their goods according to Covid-19 guidelines.

Kahungu said that the infrastructure would be ready for use by the end of July and will host 70 informal traders.

One of the vendors, Linea Nuule, expressed her thanks saying that business is made easier than before when they operated under the sun, which resulted in their products such as fruit and vegetables, being spoiled quicker than expected.

“I am very happy that we have a place to call our own. Now we are legal and we will not have to run away with our goods when City Police officers patrol the streets,” said another thrilled vendor, Annalise Alpo. – Nampa

