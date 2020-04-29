Foster babies need help
29 April 2020 | Local News
With a shortage of foster homes in Namibia, one government social worker has taken it upon herself to look after 15 babies between the age of 9 days and 4 years.
According to Karlien Kruger, who is assisting this social worker with donations for the children, the babies are in a safe location with four ladies that help. “The assistants do it all without compensation – they are just lending a helping hand,” Karlien says.
Augusta provides meals and toiletries as she can.
After learning of the social worker’s (who wants to remain anonymous) plight, Karlien posted on social media asking for any form of donation and within days, she realised just how big the need is countrywide. “The post started off wanting to help a couple of babies, but other mothers who also need assistance contacted us as well,” she says.
Karlien decided to get in touch with social workers in other towns and arrange for a drop-off point where a social worker can collect items and distribute it to the kids that need it most.
“Each town should help itself through community involvement and donations in collaboration with a social worker who would know where the needs are. We also ask people to contact their nearest social worker should they need assistance, since it would become a logistical nightmare if we had to distribute it to the needy ourselves,” she adds.
The items that are especially important at this time include nappies (size 1 to 4), formula milk (Lactogen 1 and 2, Nan 1 and 2 and Infacare 1 to 3), Purity, instant porridge, peanut butter, washing powder, sta-soft, wipes, toilet paper, maize meal, vegetables, tinned food, sleeping cots, toys and blankets.
Any clothing for older children, especially with the colder months fast approaching, will also be appreciated.
Karlien feels that the less desperate families are for food and clothing, the less people are likely to steal out of desperation.
While she is still in the process of registering NamBabies, the Hope for Life Foundation has offered their assistance if anyone would like to make a financial donation.
If you want to make a donation, contact Karlien on 081 384 2780, or join the Whatsapp group on https://chat.whatsapp.com/FehkMLasT4TKQKKZ6eha7T
Drop off points
Windhoek
*14 Lotz Street, Klein Windhoek
*22 Plato Street, Academia
*Bel Esprit Olympia - Hazal Orlam (contact person)
*45 Aschenborn Street, Pionierspark
*3b Palmer Street, Pionierspark Ext 1
*243 Nickel Street, Prosperita (Premier Insurance Brokers)
*RR Importers, Gutenberg Street (just mark it for Nam Babies)
*Elisenheim House No 109
Swakopmund
*C/o Dr Schwietering en Bottle Tree Street, Ocean View nr 5066 (Ronel). Ronel is also the founder of the Ruach Elohim Foundation, the home for unwanted babies in Swakopmund.
Keetmanshoop
*14de Straat No 123 - Charlotte 0811489215.