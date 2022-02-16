Four benefits of using a real estate agent

16 February 2022 | Life Style

Selling real estate is more complicated than many may think. One need only attempt to sell a property on his or her own to realize the many benefits of involving a trained and qualified real estate practitioner right from the very start.
Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, says that real estate is among the most undervalued professions, as many falsely believe that it is easy to sell a property. “It takes years to build up a database of potential buyers that can be matched to a home. Beyond that, there are so many variables at play that affect the listing price as well as the whole sales transaction after an offer has been received. Those without the industry experience or expertise to navigate these processes can end up costing themselves either in the resultant sales price or in additional costs resulting from following procedures incorrectly,” he warns.
To elaborate on the importance of working through a professional, RE/MAX of Southern Africa lists four main reasons why it is beneficial to work through a real estate practitioner instead of attempting the sale on one’s own.

Achieve a higher asking price
Agents are often able to achieve a far higher selling price than those who sell their home themselves. In an attempt to avoid paying commission, sellers often end up losing more on the asking price than if they had worked through an agent and paid the commission. Agents are better able to close a sale for the home’s full value because they have the experience and resources to price the home appropriately. They also have the network of buyers to make sure they take advantage of the new-to-market appeal and do not allow the home to sit on the market for too long. Homes that remain on market for too long statistically achieve lower asking prices, as sellers often have to reduce the price to appear higher on property portals search results and attract new buyers.

Better negotiation skills
A property sale is probably one of the biggest deals that a seller will make in their lives, so why not use of a seasoned professional with honed negotiating skills? Agents make deals and negotiate every day of their lives, so it is likely they will get a better deal for the seller than if the seller handled it themselves.

Save time by delegating to a professional
Sellers need to keep in mind that listing a home online is not the only step in the sales process. They will need to devote many hours of their day dealing with potential buyers and arranging appointments if they do not involve an agent. An agent can also screen potential buyers, help sellers to prepare for home inspections and ensure that the whole sales process is handled efficiently.

Get professional advice for a smooth transaction
Selling a home is a complicated endeavour that involves plenty legally binding documents that could lead to some unforeseen circumstances if completed incorrectly. An agent will know the ins and outs of what is required and can steer sellers away from making costly mistakes.
Ultimately, Goslett advises sellers that the best way to realize the benefits of using a real estate professional is to partner with the best in the business. “Choosing an agent can be difficult. Be sure to ask the right questions to find out who would have the best chance of selling your home in the fastest amount of time and at the highest possible value. Questions you should ask include whether the person is qualified and registered with the Estate Agents Board that regulates the industry; does the agent have a proven track record of completed sales; and, most importantly, is the agent affiliated with an established brand whose resources can be tapped into in to help sell the home in the quickest amount of time? If the answer is yes to all these questions, then you should have plain sailing when it comes to selling the property,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

How property market trends affect you

2 days ago - 15 February 2022 | Life Style

There are many external factors at play when buying, selling, or renting property. Consumers need to be aware of these greater property market trends to...

The basics of selling a home

2 months ago - 01 December 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is possibly the most expensive asset a person will ever own. To ensure maximum returns on one of the largest investments one will...

Don't overspend this Black Friday!

2 months ago - 24 November 2021 | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of...

The downsides to online house hunting

2 months ago - 23 November 2021 | Life Style

Although there are thousands of online property listings available to anyone who is looking for real estate, it can be incredibly frustrating to swipe through...

Common mistakes made when selling a home

3 months ago - 10 November 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the most important investments one will ever make. When it comes time to sell the property, it could be financially...

Where to start the house hunting process

3 months ago - 08 November 2021 | Life Style

While it may sound like a reasonably easy thing to do, house hunting may take a little more time and effort than most expect.One of...

Buying the worst house in the best suburb

3 months ago - 05 November 2021 | Life Style

It is a common investment strategy to purchase a fixer-upper in a desirable suburb. Some may even go so far as to try and find...

Rescue plan for Omeya's residents

3 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek's representatives last night tried to convince homeowners at Omeya to lend their support to a rescue plan for the luxury golf...

Living a life of purpose after retiring

3 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Wilma Kamati is an executive committee member of the GIPF National Pensioners Association of Namibia (NAPAN). She serves on the Khomas region team, and started...

Smart strategies for sellers

3 months ago - 27 October 2021 | Life Style

Putting a home on the market can be stressful, and it can be difficult to make objective decisions when it matters most.Adrian Goslett, Regional Director...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

15 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Beloved resident dies in burning...

16 hours ago | Disasters

Rehoboth • Boet MatthewsA well-known and loved resident of Rehoboth, of whom a big uproar was made on Tuesday when she won N$1 000 in...

Eight dams enjoy inflow

16 hours ago | Weather

While the sluices of both the Naute and Hardap dam were reopened yesterday when water levels stood at 105.2% and 72.3% capacity respectively, six other...

The high cost of free...

16 hours ago | Education

Even with their best efforts, state schools find it difficult to survive and provide for all needs with the grants it receives from the Ministry...

Who will you trust about...

19 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Jessica LongThe United States government (USG) has been a partner in health with the Namibian government for nearly two decades. We have been...

IPPR takes graft fight to...

1 day - 16 February 2022 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) is taking matters into its own hands with the creation of an online whistleblower reporting platform,...

Four benefits of using a...

1 day - 16 February 2022 | Life Style

Selling real estate is more complicated than many may think. One need only attempt to sell a property on his or her own to realize...

Meet Chica the bear!

2 days ago - 16 February 2022 | Health

In commemoration of World Childhood Cancer Day, Liberty Life Namibia and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) launched Chica the bear. Every year around 400...

Meet Rhino and Buffalo –...

2 days ago - 15 February 2022 | Energy

After years of planning, immense procurement challenges and a touch of Covid-19, Rhino and Buffalo are set to enter Namibia’s border and join the NamPower...

Load More