Four PMRs for FNB

FNB Namibia scooped four business sector PMR Awards, ranking the highest in all four categories, and according to Customer Strategy Manager Quinten Potgieter, the bank is honoured by these awards. “We are especially grateful to our customers for their continued trust and confidence in FNB.” The bank received Diamond Awards for Business Banking, Personal Banking, Credit Cards and Digital Banking. Pictured here FLTR are the the FNB Digital Banking Team Andreas Gustav, Jidi !Nowases, Desery van Wyk, Estelle Eiman and Andreas Karupu.

