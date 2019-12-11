Four quick cleaning hacks

Be ready for when your holiday guests arrive!

11 December 2019 | Life Style

We’re officially in the jolliest time of the year. As we countdown the days until Christmas, we start preparing for all the holiday festivities which means it is about that time to get your home ready for guests.
Putting up the Christmas tree is always a fun and exciting experience; however, we may not feel the same way about cleaning. To help homeowners spend more time doing things they love and less time cleaning, RE/MAX shares these quick tips for ensuring your home is in tip-top shape for holiday guests:
• Trick them through scent
If you don’t have the time to do a deep clean, empty all your bins and simply spray some air freshener or some furniture polish to make the home smell fresh. Lighting some scented candles is another great way to make the home smell clean and inviting.
• Windows dirty? Cover them up.
Life is busy and clean windows are nowhere near the top of anyone’s to-do list. As a way around this, do a quick spot clean by dusting the windows down and wiping off any obvious marks. Then, to avoid your mother-in-law’s scrutiny, invite your guests over in the evening and keep your curtains drawn. Switch on your Christmas lights and claim that you’re creating a cosy, festive atmosphere.
• Don’t skimp on the bathroom
If you’re going to spend time cleaning any room, be sure to choose the bathroom. This may require some effort but it’s worth the sweat – nothing is more memorable than a trip to a dirty bathroom. Start by scrubbing the toilet, clean the bath or shower, declutter the counter and always have a second toilet roll that will save your guests the embarrassment of having to ask.
• Create designated guest areas
Choose to focus your cleaning efforts on the rooms in which you plan to entertain. It is much easier to clean just a few rooms, such as the living room and the guest bathroom, rather than the entire house. To keep guests out of the other rooms, close the doors to hide the mess that lies behind them.
However you choose to tackle it, the important thing is that you find the time to keep your home clean. According to RE/MAX’s Adrian Goslett, a build-up of dirt can also end up costing homeowners more than they realise.
“When it comes to the point when homeowners decide to sell, the home depreciates in value for every room that has cleanliness issues. Sometimes the build-up is beyond the help of bleach and scrub brushes, and homeowners will then have to reinvest money into the home on things like re-grouting tiles, replacing stained carpets, and retouching severely stained cupboards before they can sell for full value. It is therefore important to make some time over the festive season to get on top of household chores you might otherwise not have had time to tackle during the year.”

