Four treated after gas explosion

Following reports of a fire following a gas explosion in Otjomuise on Sunday at 14:44, the EMA Rescue Team and City of Windhoek Fire Brigade were dispatched. The former could extinguish the main fire shortly after arrival, while the complete call out took nearly an hour. One person was seriously injured and treated for burns and smoke inhalation by EMA Rescue Service’s doctor and paramedic team. In total four patients were treated and transported to Katutura State Hospital. The EMA community service is free of charge to people without medical aid and low income and made possible thanks to supporters, companies and the public. Pictured here are the medical team during the treatment of patients. Photos WWNH/Mario Monteiro



