Fourth basketball camp another success

27 April 2021 | Sports

The DHPS/BAS camp was held over three days – from Saturday, 24 April to Monday, 26 April, catering for 90 participants, including coaches and players.
Participants were offered beginner, intermediate and advanced skills training based on their capabilities. This years’ camp had the largest female turnout, with almost 50% of the players being girls, illustrating the growth in popularity of the sport amongst players.
According to the organisers, this years’ camp showed potential to attract a larger crowd; it was just unfortunate that the pandemic hit, which caused a restriction in the number of people allowed to gather.
BAS Coordinator Malakia Matias, said: “The pandemic did not make it easy, but it also did not make it impossible to host the camp successfully. The turnout also let us know that there is a hunger to stay active within the children, and it’s one we aim to feed best we can.”
Trophies were given to participants that showed outstanding performance over the three days. They went to:
• Most improved player: Zoe Maasdorp;
• MVP girl: Uemumuna Mieze;
• MVP boy: Roland Dishena;
• Best shooter: Freviano Kambara; and the new award
• Leadership: Patrick Taziwa.

Special awards for frequency in attendance were also handed out, and these participants each received brand new Molten basketballs. They are Candice Hamburee, Mika-Ya Nangolo, and Ashley Linda.
Oliver Geider, who was the Best-Mini shooter, also received a brand new Molten ball to take home. Otherwise, all the participants received a participation certificate at the end of the camp.

Great representation
Players came from 14 schools, namely Sunshine Private School, St. Georges, Delta, Amazing Kids, Jan Möhr, Khomas High, Ella du Plessis, Herman Gmeiner, Dawid Bezuidenhout, Christ Love Private, Cambrilearn, Motacs College, Windhoek High and DHPS.
The collaboration between the two schools has been fruitful, with participating coaches attesting to it.
“As a first-time coach at the camp, I was able to not only teach the players but also be a part of the sessions,” Ella Andima said. “There are players that have improved from the first to the last day, so I’m sure I speak for all the coaches when I say that we are very impressed and proud of this years’ group of participants.”
Running since 2017, the improvement in skill of returning players, is proof that the camp and the coaches at the different schools, are bearing fruit for basketball in the country.
This years’ camp was made possible with the support of the German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck and his wife, DHPS school and principal Kristin Eiccholz, OTB Sport and the Paramedic team from the Atlantic Training Institution, Roide Haingura and Helena Karenga.

