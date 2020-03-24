Fourth Covid-19 case confirmed

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula announced that a fourth case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Namibia. He said that the infected person is a Namibian who travelled from England on 19 March 2020 via Johannesburg, adding that the 19-year-old male was not admitted to a hospital, but is in isolation and his condition is stable.

Shangula said the two Romanian nationals who were the first people to be diagnosed with Covid-19 in Namibia earlier this month, are doing well, “but since you cannot tell if the coronavirus is totally gone, we cannot confirm if they are totally healed from the virus.” The two Romanians came to visit, thus they will have to travel back to their country, he said.



