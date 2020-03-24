Fourth Covid-19 case confirmed

24 March 2020 | Health

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula announced that a fourth case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Namibia. He said that the infected person is a Namibian who travelled from England on 19 March 2020 via Johannesburg, adding that the 19-year-old male was not admitted to a hospital, but is in isolation and his condition is stable.
Shangula said the two Romanian nationals who were the first people to be diagnosed with Covid-19 in Namibia earlier this month, are doing well, “but since you cannot tell if the coronavirus is totally gone, we cannot confirm if they are totally healed from the virus.” The two Romanians came to visit, thus they will have to travel back to their country, he said.

Similar News

 

Healthcare distributors accused of price hikes

25th of March 08:38 | Health

The price of healthcare and hygiene products have been artificially hiked by some retailers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This including distributors, pharmacies...

Criticism of quarantine grows

18 hours ago | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected]“We don’t expect a four-star hotel or meals, but we fear that under these circumstances we will be infected with other diseases,” a...

Customer quantities limited…

1 day - 23 March 2020 | Health

In response to calls to refrain from excessive purchasing and stockpiling goods as it intensifies its efforts to contain the coronavirus, Dis-Chem has advised that...

Global health emergency efforts ratcheted up

1 day - 23 March 2020 | Health

Rome • Alexandria SageGlobal emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ratcheted up Monday with more nations and cities imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death...

E-health solutions can improve healthcare sector

1 day - 23 March 2020 | Health

Kehad SnydewelIn the last few weeks, Namibia – just like the rest of the world – has come to face an uncertain future.The Covid-19 virus...

Isolasie-eenheid walg

1 day - 23 March 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] foto’s van die haaglike omstandighede waaronder 35 Namibiërs hulself tans by die Greiters konferensiesentrum in isolasie bevind, doen sedert Saterdag ná hul...

Clinic starts screenings

4 days ago - 20 March 2020 | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek commenced with the first screening of possible COVID-19 suspected cases on Thursday. This follows the announcement by health minister...

US donates medical equipment

5 days ago - 19 March 2020 | Health

US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, handed over three ambulances, hospital beds and other medical equipment to the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS)...

Clinic to be turned into isolation facility

1 week ago - 17 March 2020 | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek will be turned into a facility that will accommodate and isolate COVID-19 patients, Minister of Health and Social Services...

Remaining illness free

1 week ago - 17 March 2020 | Health

After confirmed reports that the coronavirus has landed here, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, cautions everyone in the service...

Latest News

A win-win for N?a Jaqna...

25th of March 09:16 | Environment

As the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna conservancy takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment...

Healthcare distributors accused of price...

25th of March 08:38 | Health

The price of healthcare and hygiene products have been artificially hiked by some retailers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This including distributors, pharmacies...

Steer clear!

25th of March 08:26 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] In response to President Hage Geingob’s assertion of the State of Emergency on Covid-19, the Windhoek municipal council announced additional measures to...

Retailers say no need to...

14 hours ago | Economics

Management of food stores in Namibia agree: There is no need to panic since there are various measures in place to ensure that the country...

Kreatiewe entrepreneurskapprogram

17 hours ago | Business

Ontwikkel die kreatiewe bedryf om innovasie te kweek en werksgeleenthede te skepDie Goethe-Institut Namibia en die Deutsche Gesellschaft für InternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ) het namens die Duitse...

Criticism of quarantine grows

18 hours ago | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected]“We don’t expect a four-star hotel or meals, but we fear that under these circumstances we will be infected with other diseases,” a...

Communication is key

21 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Mufaro Nesongano Up until last year, most of us had not heard about Wuhan in China and the epicentre of what has become...

Digital banking in the comfort...

21 hours ago | Banking

As Namibians and the international community continue to intensify efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, FNB says it is committed to help its customers...

Time of change at BoN

21 hours ago | Government

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) is undergoing transitional arrangements after the appointment of the bank’s former governor, Ipumbu Shiimi (pictured), as minister of finance by...

Load More