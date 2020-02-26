From Covid-19 to pangolins

Dr Eric Dziuban looks at the threat to Namibia

The Scientific Society hosts a public talk Dr Eric Dziuban of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, themed “Is the New Coronavirus a Threat to Namibia?” next Wednesday.

The whole world’s attention is focussed on a new coronavirus, causing an illness now called COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation.

The outbreak began in China in December and has been rapidly escalating with reported cases and deaths surpassing the toll of previous coronaviruses like SARS and MERS.

With dozens of countries already affected, many questions remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, scientists and responders rush to learn what they can to contain and control the virus.

This talk covers the basics of what the coronavirus is, where scientists think it came from, how it spreads, the current global situation, quarantine vs. isolation, and more. Most importantly, the talk covers practical steps that Namibians can take to protect themselves. And on the intriguing side, the surprising question on what exactly pangolins have to do with this outbreak will also be looked.

Dr Eric Dziuban is the Country Director for the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Namibia. He has worked on outbreaks from Ebola to Zika to cholera, and in Namibia he and his office support the Ministry of Health to battle longstanding epidemics like HIV as well as emerging threats like anthrax and Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever.

After receiving his medical degree from Duke University, he completed paediatrics training, spent time as an HIV doctor in Swaziland, and has held different roles at CDC at their US headquarters as well as internationally. He also has a Diploma in Tropical Medicine, and is an author on over 40 scientific publications.

The talk takes place on Wednesday 4 March at 19:00.

