From shacks to shelter

Corporates tackle housing issue

Taking hands: Pictured FLTR are Meryl Barry (Pupkewitz Foundation), Meme Edith (SDFN), Rudolf Coetzee (Ohorongo) and Rosina Jacobs (FNB Namibia) during the reconfirmation of sponsorship towards community driven housing through support to the SDFN.

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement reaffirmed their commitment to support the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) at their annual sponsorship handover.

Rozina Jacobs, FNB Home Loans National Sales Manager, representing the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, said the partners remain committed to this worthy cause. “The housing challenge in this country will not be rectified in the near future, but every step in the right direction and every house built will eventually lead to an end of the housing crises and a positive outcome of providing a roof over the head of as many Namibian families as possible.”

Rudolf Coetzee, representing Ohorongo Cement said that they believe that the SDFN and the Namibia Housing Action Group cemented themselves into solid organisations, relentless in their drive to provide community-driven houses for low-income families. “We believe that with combined resources, we can achieve more, and by partnering with FNB Namibia and the Pupkewitz Foundation we are doing exactly that – we make a difference where it is really needed. We herewith confirm our donation of cement to the value of N$500 000 for the 2022 financial year.”

Meryl Barry, CEO / Principal Trustee of the Pupkewitz Foundation said that the partnership had been created in response to disequilibrium in Namibian housing security and tenure nationwide. “The Pupkewitz Foundation, funded by the Pupkewitz Group of Companies, is extremely proud of and compliments the co-ordinated efforts of NHAG and SDFN, whose work has helped accomplish our goal as a social change organisation. The common goal is to positively improve living conditions in the informal settlements nationwide.”



Adding value

Heinrich Amushila, Co-Director of NHAG and the SDFN thanked these companies for adding value to the people’s development that complements government's efforts. “Not only were more houses constructed, but communities were empowered to manage finances and own their development. Many thanks to the boards of the three companies for their guidance and who approve the funding. Our appreciation goes to the management of the three companies and employees who understand the implementation modalities mostly on the ground. Since the partners came on board, we have managed to build more houses every year.”

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement in late 2015 partnered to support the SDFN in devising more effective approaches to addressing one of the country's most urgent housing requirements.

The cooperation has accelerated considerably over the years, with the joint venture so far assisting with the construction of more than 420 houses across the country. Houses have been built in Otavi, Ongwediva, Eenhana, Aranos, Katima Mulilo, Otjinene, Maltahöhe and Tsandi – to name but a few towns.

Contributions from the SDFN have been tremendous, and the partner companies applaud their efforts in constructing so many houses. The number of houses constructed during the 2020/2021 financial year numbered 468.