Frontline workers urged to seek counselling

27 June 2021 | Health

The health ministry has urged frontline workers to seek psychosocial support and counselling both privately and from the public sector to assist them in better dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said the current rise in infections and deaths due to the virus is taking a toll on health workers who have been at the frontline of the pandemic since March last year, when Namibia reported its first Covid-19 case.
“It can be overwhelming, especially for our health workers. These people have seen and experienced difficult situations especially with the number of deaths that are occurring at the moment. That may have psychological effects on an individual and it is for that reason that we provide that support both at national and regional level,” Nangombe said.
He said that as part of the Covid-19 response, the ministry has an infection prevention control and psychosocial support pillar which provides information on how frontline workers can protect themselves and also offers counselling to health workers. He said that these services are available and can be provided directly by social workers employed within the ministry or frontline workers can seek and access them through private service providers.
He said with the ministry, the support can be provided to individuals or in groups and can include teamwork and teambuilding exercises meant to lift the spirit of individuals.
Earlier this month, health minister Kalumbi Shangula made a call to all stakeholders, including religious leaders, counsellors, psychologists and social workers to avail their services and provide support to those in need. “One of the invisible and perhaps unreported impacts of Covid-19 is the heavy toll the pandemic is taking on mental health. The need for psychosocial support and counselling for patients and their families has grown. This is particularly so after diagnosis and more especially in cases where patients succumb to the disease, and families require bereavement counselling. Our healthcare workers and other frontline staff are not spared,” Shangula said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Health: Vaccines on the way

8 minutes ago | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said Namibia is expecting 290 800 Covid-19 vaccine doses from different suppliers by end of July.In a media...

Outpatient services suspended

19 minutes ago | Health

Katutura State Hospital has suspended outpatient services effective as from today (29 June) until further notice. In a statement issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent,...

Gobabis maternity shelter now isolation centre

1 day - 28 June 2021 | Health

As Covid-19 cases continue to increase, stakeholders in the Omaheke region are joining forces to find solutions and assist the local health sector.In light of...

GRN to boost vaccination campaign

4 days ago - 24 June 2021 | Health

With Covid-19 cases continuously increasing, government is reviewing its Covid-19 vaccination campaign to enhance awareness and increase the country’s required 60% herd immunity.In an interview...

Use ivermectin at own risk

6 days ago - 23 June 2021 | Health

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) said that it is maintaining its position not to recommend the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as there...

The unspoken trauma of the third wave

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] warn that the devastating emotional blow of the pandemic on mental health is not only underestimated but severely neglected.“The psychological impact of...

First couple to be jabbed in June

1 week ago - 20 June 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s first Lady Monica Geingos and her husband President Hage Geingob plan to be vaccinated before the end of June. Geingos made this...

Namibia’s 20 to 40s hardest hit

1 week ago - 20 June 2021 | Health

Namibia has recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases in its young populace representing 62% of the total 69 096 confirmed cases, the World Health...

More vaccination, testing centres on the cards

1 week ago - 17 June 2021 | Health

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said additional vaccination and testing centres would be identified in the region in a bid to bring services closer to the...

NMRC warns against ivermectin use

1 week ago - 16 June 2021 | Health

Namibian Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) Registrar, Johannes Gaeseb, said the use of ivermectin in human beings has not yet been registered or granted authorisation in...

Latest News

Health: Vaccines on the way

8 minutes ago | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said Namibia is expecting 290 800 Covid-19 vaccine doses from different suppliers by end of July.In a media...

Outpatient services suspended

19 minutes ago | Health

Katutura State Hospital has suspended outpatient services effective as from today (29 June) until further notice. In a statement issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent,...

MSMEs: Key to an inclusive...

26 minutes ago | Economics

The United Nations General Assembly in 2017 declared 27 June as the day Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are celebrated around the world.Most people...

Things to avoid when selling...

37 minutes ago | Life Style

When it comes to placing a home on the market, avoiding costly mistakes is crucial as this can have a massive impact on a seller’s...

Crop diseases and their control...

43 minutes ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop production has been carried out since time immemorial and mainly involves the tilling or cultivating of the soil to sow seeds...

New empowerment initiative for local...

23 hours ago | Business

Local furniture retailer Nictus has embarked on an empowerment programme that supports small local entrepreneurs with capital to fund their operations in addition to their...

Travel permits only available here

23 hours ago | Transport

The health ministry has urged members of the public to visit authorised offices for issuing of travel permits in and out of Windhoek, Okahandja and...

Residents fume over fuel station

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Residents of Greenwell Matongo in Windhoek are up in arms over the construction of a fuel station in the residential area as they fear it...

Career success positioning is vital

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the fourth industrial revolution. These days, because career paths are rapidly evolving, securing and maintaining a...

Load More