Frozen II hits fever pitch

If you have young girls in the house, there is no way you could have missed that Frozen II began screening in Windhoek last week. Since its release, the animated sequel to Disney’s biggest animated feature has netted over U$700 million worldwide and this number is set to increase.

So, what has happened to everyone in the past six years? To find out this and other info, join the crew on a dangerous but remarkable journey as Elsa discovers what really happened to her parents and why she was born with magical powers…

The tale begins with our return to the now-happy kingdom of Arendelle, ruled over by the ice-wielding Queen Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and her sister Princess Anna (Kristen Bell), who enjoy the company of enchanted snowman Olaf (Josh Gad), woodsman Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his devoted reindeer Sven.

They sing a song called “Some Things Never Change,” which is a good indication that everything is about to: The elements themselves seem to be attacking the kingdom, sending our cast off on a quest to Northuldra, a land that has been cloaked in mist ever since Elsa and Anna’s grandfather travelled there.

With their memories of a legend and a lullaby shared with them by their parents (Evan Rachel Wood and Alfred Molina), the sisters push themselves to right a historical wrong and bring harmony back to the world.

What to expect? Well, there are plenty of Olaf shenanigans, not to mention Kristoff’s bumbling attempts to ask Anna for her hand in marriage. But, while Frozen II can't quite recapture the showstopping feel of its predecessor, it remains a dazzling adventure into the unknown.

