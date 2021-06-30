Fuel goes up again

30 June 2021 | Energy

The price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 40c per litre on Wednesday, 7 July at 00:00. The fuel pump prices (in Walvis Bay) will become N$13.55 per litre for petrol and N$13.58 for diesel. The prices across the rest of the country will be adjusted accordingly.
According to senior public relations officer Andreas Simon of the ministry of mines, the National Energy Fund will cover the entirety of the under-recoveries (66c on petrol and 55c on diesel) recorded for June 2021 on behalf of fuel consumers through the equalization levy.
In a media release, Simon said that oil production discipline among OPEC members and other major oil producers on the supply side, coupled with a positive outlook on the demand side have ensured an upward trajectory for the prices of crude oil.
“A case in point is that the Russian Federation has been insisting on raising output further to avoid an increase in prices, but key OPEC producers like Saudi Arabia, have not yet given any clear signals on the next steps to be taken.”
He added that there is also growing consensus in the oil market that the movement in oil prices are inclined towards the upside as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. “Also, stricter global environmental regulations aimed at curbing carbon emissions are also putting more pressure on oil investors and pushing the prices upwards in the process,” he said.
In the meantime, the ministry encourages fuel consumers to tighten their belts, as the country continues to manoeuvre through tough but manageable economic headwinds.

Similar News

 

No future for fossil fuels

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] a hearing on the part of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, oil expert Mathew Totten Jnr explained why an investment...

New owners for Gobabis solar plant

1 month - 06 May 2021 | Energy

Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers Namibia has increased its shareholding in the two Ejuva renewable energy projects in Gobabis from 17% to a majority stake of...

Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

1 month - 05 May 2021 | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with...

Small increase in NamPower tariffs

2 months ago - 28 April 2021 | Energy

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) announced that it has approved an increase of 2.92% in the average bulk electricity tariff after an application by NamPower...

Fuel prices unchanged for May

2 months ago - 28 April 2021 | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that fuel prices would remain unchanged for the month of May.This is mainly thanks to a stabilisation of oil prices...

Mega Solar on the way

2 months ago - 25 April 2021 | Energy

President Biden hosted a virtual leaders’ summit on climate last week,to catalyze global ambition to address the climate crisis.The summit convened world leaders to galvanize...

Power cuts on

2 months ago - 12 April 2021 | Energy

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and...

New leadership for NAMPOA

3 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Energy

The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected their new leadership during their annual general meeting.Leading the board is newly elected chairperson,...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices

4 months ago - 26 February 2021 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Which green features add value to your home?

9 months ago - 16 September 2020 | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Latest News

Meet NWR’s influencers

12 minutes ago | Tourism

Between 24 and 31 May, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) gave social media influencers the chance to submit a two-page proposal highlighting why NWR should collaborate...

Broken, not forgotten

23 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldThe heart stops working on the day chosen prior to your birth.11am on the 22nd of February 2015; the morning of my...

Genocide survivor stories published

36 minutes ago | History

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) launched a documentary and book on the Herero Genocide Survivor Narratives.The publication is the result of a...

Khomas in need of more...

55 minutes ago | Government

Learner enrolment in the Khomas region increased from 94 999 in 2020 to 97 176 in 2021, and if the trend continues, enrolment for 2022...

Field hospital for Windhoek

22 hours ago | Health

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has pledged N$ 1.8 million to secure a 1,500m² field hospital structure which will provide support to the medical fraternity by...

Fuel goes up again

22 hours ago | Energy

The price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 40c per litre on Wednesday, 7 July at 00:00. The fuel pump prices (in Walvis...

Oxygen tanks not responsible for...

1 day - 30 June 2021 | Local News

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Bisey Uirab refuted reports that the new oxygen tank recently installed at Windhoek Central Hospital caused a...

Davids aiming for the stars

1 day - 30 June 2021 | People

University of Namibia (UNAM) physics lecturer Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AFAS), which supports research projects in...

Task force ‘to the rescue’

1 day - 30 June 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed 11 persons to form a business rescue task force team aimed at finding remedial interventions to protect businesses and preserve...

Load More