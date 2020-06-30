Fuel prices remain unchanged

30 June 2020 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged at N$10.35 per litre for petrol and at N$11.13 for diesel (at the port of Walvis Bay).
Since April, when oil prices crashed, the market has begun to pick up again as countries start opening their economies following lockdowns in March due to Covid-19. As a result, demand began to surge, with prices increasing from U$32 and U$31 respectively for petrol and diesel in May, to U$44 for both products in June. Moreover, the exchange rate between the Namibia dollar and the US dollar has been relatively favourable, appreciating from an average of U$ 18.15 in May to N$17.01 in June. However, this appreciation was not strong enough to offset the corresponding increase in the international price of fuel.
In other news, the ministry said that no applicants and/or drawings for new fuel retail sites and wholesale licenses will be accepted or received until 31 December 2020. However, applicants for consumer installation certificates and amendments for all existing and operating licences will be received and processed as usual.

Similar News

 

Power to the people

1 month - 29 May 2020 | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the...

Optimism over Namibia’s energy industry

1 month - 18 May 2020 | Energy

With recently introduced reforms in Namibia’s renewable energy sector and the growing presence of international oil companies entering the hydrocarbons sector, the ministry of mines...

Future of Namibian energy industry in the spotlight

1 month - 13 May 2020 | Energy

A free webinar, The Future of the Namibian Energy Industry, is presented with the Namibianminister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo on Friday (15 May)...

Fuel retailers scramble to avoid losses

1 month - 07 May 2020 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] brief stock outage of petrol and diesel on Wednesday at some fuel stations in Namibia was due to savings measures by retailers...

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirms support to the Tsumeb...

2 months ago - 09 April 2020 | Energy

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirmed its support to the Tsumeb community by improving the preparedness levels of the Tsumeb District hospital should the COVID-19 virus...

Diesel takes a dip

3 months ago - 02 March 2020 | Energy

Good news for consumers is that the price of diesel (50PPM) will decreased by 30c/l on 4 March, while the price for 95 octane unleaded...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

4 months ago - 03 February 2020 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices for February 2020 remain unchanged, with prices (at Walvis Bay) standing at N$13.05 per...

The near future of renewables

5 months ago - 15 January 2020 | Energy

By 2024, almost 33% of the world’s electricity is forecast to come from renewables, with solar photovoltaic (PV) accounting for almost 60% (or at least...

Join the talk on energy transition

5 months ago - 14 January 2020 | Energy

If you are a journalist and have always wanted to report on the global energy transition, now is your chance!The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD)...

Going green – cheaper options for your home

5 months ago - 13 January 2020 | Energy

The term “green” is not a new concept within the property market; however, with electricity pricing pressure, more and more buyers are considering energy efficiency...

Latest News

Fuel prices remain unchanged

30th of June 17:05 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged at N$10.35 per litre for petrol and at N$11.13 for diesel...

Namibia benefits from pharmaceutical agreements

2 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] with a number of pharmaceutical companies will see access to 20 lifesaving cancertreatments for 26 countries in sub-Saharan Africa including Namibia.“With a...

Food parcels for Otjozondjupa

22 hours ago | Social Issues

Old Mutual delivered food parcels to the value of N$120 000 that will benefit 200 households in the Otjozondjupa region today (29 June).The handover took...

The Beast hits Namibian soil

1 day - 29 June 2020 | Motors

In spite of the havoc that the coronavirus has created, Auas Motors now debuts the first Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 in Namibia.The limited edition 3-litre...

Food hampers for tourism employees...

1 day - 29 June 2020 | Disasters

The Community Conservation Fund Africa (CCFA) and Accor’s ALL Heartist Fund have assisted 225 of the Mantis Collection’s team members and their families working in...

Leerskool vir joernaliste

1 day - 29 June 2020 | Education

In die snel veranderende wêreld waarin ons leef, speel goeie joernalistiek steeds – en toenemend – ’n uiters belangrike rol.Só het dr. Alé Steyn, die...

Residents’ debts rise amidst lockdown

1 day - 29 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek · [email protected] the end of March to the end of May, ratepayers have increased their debts with N$144 million, bringing the total debts owed...

Some security for informal residents

3 days ago - 26 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek will hand over 20 000 acknowledgement certificates of occupation to residents living in informal settlements as part of the municipality’s 2020...

Food support for vulnerable Namibians

3 days ago - 26 June 2020 | Disasters

The government of Japan through the World Food Programme (WFP) today donated food items including maize meal, beans, vegetable oil and salt valued at N$11.2...

Load More