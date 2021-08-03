Fuel prices remain unchanged

03 August 2021 | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that it will not adjust fuel prices given current economic circumstances, but warned that this may be short-lived
At the moment, fuel prices remain unchanged at N$13.55 per litre of diesel and N$ 13.58 per litre for petrol (at Walvis Bay).
This comes despite previously reported under-recoveries.
“Looking ahead, oil prices remain volatile as rising Covid-19 cases are posing a threat to oil demand recovery at a time when OPEC+ has announced to boost output with an extra 400 000 barrels per day from August to December. Still, forecasts indicate that demand is likely to overtake supply for the rest of the year,” the ministry said.

Similar News

 

Namibia aims to be energy competitor

6 days ago - 28 July 2021 | Energy

Namibian government representatives, public and private sector industry executives, andInternational Oil Companies (IOCs) have committed to African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 taking placein Cape Town...

Fuel goes up again

1 month - 30 June 2021 | Energy

The price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 40c per litre on Wednesday, 7 July at 00:00. The fuel pump prices (in Walvis...

No future for fossil fuels

1 month - 21 June 2021 | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] a hearing on the part of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, oil expert Mathew Totten Jnr explained why an investment...

New owners for Gobabis solar plant

2 months ago - 06 May 2021 | Energy

Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers Namibia has increased its shareholding in the two Ejuva renewable energy projects in Gobabis from 17% to a majority stake of...

Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

2 months ago - 05 May 2021 | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with...

Small increase in NamPower tariffs

3 months ago - 28 April 2021 | Energy

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) announced that it has approved an increase of 2.92% in the average bulk electricity tariff after an application by NamPower...

Fuel prices unchanged for May

3 months ago - 28 April 2021 | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that fuel prices would remain unchanged for the month of May.This is mainly thanks to a stabilisation of oil prices...

Mega Solar on the way

3 months ago - 25 April 2021 | Energy

President Biden hosted a virtual leaders’ summit on climate last week,to catalyze global ambition to address the climate crisis.The summit convened world leaders to galvanize...

Power cuts on

3 months ago - 12 April 2021 | Energy

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and...

New leadership for NAMPOA

4 months ago - 17 March 2021 | Energy

The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected their new leadership during their annual general meeting.Leading the board is newly elected chairperson,...

Latest News

Family’s future in court’s hands

18 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Court judge Thomas Masuku will today deliver judgment in a landmark ruling on whether Namibia’s home affairs ministry must grant Namibian citizenship...

The Future of Facebook

23 hours ago | Technology

Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital...

23 hours ago | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

23 hours ago | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

23 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that it will not adjust fuel prices given current economic circumstances, but warned that this may be short-livedAt the moment,...

Some people are more important...

23 hours ago | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

No accountability report available yet:...

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Government

An accountability report relating to how the N$8.1 billion set aside to soften the impact of Covid-19 was spent remains unavailable.Equally there is no accountability...

Training the hybrid mind

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardMore than 50% of IT teams believe that employees have bad security habits – habits they’ve developed since moving their offices into...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian...

1 day - 03 August 2021 | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Load More