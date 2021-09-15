Fulfilling Namibia’s goals means winning as a team

15 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Tjiueza Tjombumbi
Namibia is still basking in the glow of our athletes that have performed so heroically at the Olympics and at the Paralympic Games. We have truly put Namibia on the sporting map as a force to be reckoned with.
It wasn’t just Mboma and Masilingi who made us proud; the Paralympians who recently returned from the Paralympic Games in Tokyo have shown what we as Namibians are capable of. From Ananias Shikongono and Johannes Nambala to Sem Shimanda and Johanna Benson who has been winning on our behalf for many years, we as a nation are proud of their achievements.
This got me thinking. Why do these sporting achievements not resonate in our daily lives? Where are these athletes in the workplace? How do they manage their jobs and careers on a day to day basis? Why do people with disabilities seem like they are not part of the majority daily life or in most workforce?
This question raises many concerns and unless they are addressed, we as a nation will never fulfil our promise and capability and certainly never achieve Vision 2030 and the UN SDGs. We cannot celebrate our para-athletes one day and then the next not allow them to shine in the career they want to pursue simply because there is no wheelchair access or because there are no facilities for persons with disabilities of any kind, no computer or online access for the visually impaired or the sign language interpreters for the deaf community.
With more than 100 000 Namibians with various types of disabilities, it is a very large chunk of the population to ignore.

Leave no one behind
If we look at the UN SDG drivers and the principle of Leave No One Behind (LNOB), we need to create equal opportunities for everyone.
The three UN SDGs that focus on this are:
1: No Poverty;
8: Decent work and economic growth; and
10: Reduced inequalities.
We need to address these goals and make sure that we can create an inclusive society that drives our economy and embraces everyone and their differences to become a part of it.
If we are all pulling in different directions, not approaching achieving the ambitious goals Namibia has set for itself together, we are bound to fail.
Just like the Paralympians use guides in running races and in other sports, working as a team, so do we need to internalise and live and breathe the concept of working together towards the same goal. The coaches, staff and the families of the athletes and our sporting heroes all form a team that together created a winning combination.
If we apply this mentality, attitude and driving force to perform to achieve the UN SDGs, our Vision 2030 and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, we will truly be on the road to success.
It is vital that various disability institutions, such as National Disability Council of Namibia, Disability Sport Namibia, and the National Federation of People with Disabilities in Namibia be funded adequately to excel in their goals.
Namibia is full of pride at the moment; the athletes and the public are feeling on top of the world. However, to capture this ‘positive vibe’ and basically bottle our success, we need to face challenges head on.
If we do not allow people to participate and contribute to the economy we are destined to never achieve our goals. If LNOB is not something that Namibians live and breathe, we will never aspire and achieve the greatness that our athletes have achieved. We should be united in our goals, achievements celebrated collectively, our failures brushed off and forgotten together as a nation. Only through persevering can we achieve enduring success and growth as a nation and win as a team!
*Tjiueza Tjombumbi is the HoD of the National Disability Council of Namibia.

Similar News

 

Culture lead: Understanding organisational culture

1 week ago - 06 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Lorelle ViljoenOrganisational culture are the underlying beliefs, assumptions, values, and ways of interacting that contribute to an organisation’s unique social and psychological environment....

Keep your files updated – GIPF

2 weeks ago - 29 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Amos KambondeCovid-19 has taught us many lessons, one of which is that life is not guaranteed. The pandemic has taught us that death...

A house with running water is not too much...

3 weeks ago - 23 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerThe articles that I recently penned regarding poverty have all focused on facts, figures and statistics, looking at the causes of...

Vaccinate your finances

3 weeks ago - 19 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ndangi KatomaThe coronavirus pandemic has been unprecedented in its effect, impacting every facet of daily life. The ongoing third wave has been especially...

Disinfect your phone

3 weeks ago - 19 August 2021 | Opinion

Johannesburg • Anna CollardImagine if your mobile phone could be used to spy on you, listen to your conversations and sendinformation and images from your...

Wellbeing strengthens employee engagement

4 weeks ago - 17 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes YeboahChange is constant in life, and it exempts no systems or people. The onslaught of Covid-19 has altered how the world experiences...

Focusing on SDGs

4 weeks ago - 16 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Wilhencia UirasThe expression “Not being able to see the wood for the trees” according to the Cambridge English Dictionary, means that you are...

Olympian’s achievements make us all feel special

1 month - 11 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Emilia NzuziWhere were you when our girls walked out onto the track in Tokyo for the 200 metres final? Glued to your radio,...

Fighting poverty is a collective effort

1 month - 05 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerRecently I indicated that I will start a column about poverty and the causes thereof, but more importantly what can be done...

Why appointing a proxy and executor is vital

1 month - 02 August 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Taswald JulyMost of us have probably faced death and thought about our own mortality more often, and however daunting the prospect may be,...

Latest News

Another kapana cook-off round this...

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

The central round of the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off takes place at the Soweto Market in Katutura on Saturday.The competition, which was launched in May...

Covid: Here's the latest

1 hour ago | Local News

President Hage Geingob said due to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, the number of people allowed at public gatherings will be increased to 150...

Team Namibia arrives in Italy

3 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia arrived in Roccaraso, Italy, for the World Championships after 24 hours of travel including car, bus and plane.Weary from the travel, the team...

Gradual recovery in rental rates

4 hours ago | Banking

Demand fundamentals around the residential rental market which have largely been permeated by Covid‐19 appear to have started to cool-off. The FNB Residential Rental Index...

Fulfilling Namibia’s goals means winning...

5 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Tjiueza TjombumbiNamibia is still basking in the glow of our athletes that have performed so heroically at the Olympics and at the Paralympic...

Land, housing workshop in a...

21 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) held a land and housing workshop recently, and in a nutshell announced various outcomes.On the issue of the waiting list...

Fantastic day for young archers

22 hours ago | Sports

The 6th NASP Namibia Nationals were held on 11 September 2021 at Vegkop, WHS Sport Field. Even after a year where shoots had to be...

Fashion – the threads that...

22 hours ago | Events

Heritage Week commemorated at the coast and onlineThe Scientific Society Swakopmund plays host to the Namibian Heritage Week this year, together with the museum and...

German support for EMA

23 hours ago | Society

The German embassy continues supporting Namibians in their fight against Covid-19, partnering with Emergency Medical Assistance (EMA) to support government in providing medical aid during...

Load More