Full steam ahead for O&L’s TAP

The seven Emerging Talent candidates who will be immersed in an intensive 12-month programme. Photo contributed

Building on the success of more than a decade, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group’s Talent Attraction Programme (TAP) is in full swing.

The purpose of the programme is to attract and select young graduates in various fields, with little to no work experience, and to develop their talents and support them as they enter the workplace.

The #EmergingTalent21 campaign was launched in December 2020 and was aimed at attracting newly graduated Namibians in nine different focus areas. The staggering number of applications received confirmed the group’s belief that they were on the right path.

According to O&L Group Manager: Talent, Amorey Pote, “At O&L, we believe that we are all born with unique gifts, but we must nurture, grow and develop these gifts for them to manifest into breakthrough talent. With this inclusive philosophy to talent, we believe it is not only our privilege, but also our responsibility to develop our youth to become the best versions of themselves, thereby changing the world through their careers and lives.”



Emerging talent

After a rigorous selection process, which included video submissions and panel interviews, seven Emerging Talent candidates were appointed who will be immersed in an intensive 12-month programme with the O&L Group of Companies. They will be rotated and exposed to the group’s collection of companies in various industries.

The purpose of this rotational programme is to ensure that all candidates receive diverse exposure, experience and focused development during their placement in O&L, fast-tracking their careers over this 12-month period.

The Emerging Talent programme will also allow the candidates to work and collaborate on multiple projects within the group, which will in turn allow them to be guided, coached and supported by senior executives in O&L.

O&L Director: Human Capital, Berthold Mukuahima congratulated and welcomed the new pool of talent to the O&L family, saying: “We believe they have the ability to change the world and we will do everything in our power to support them in doing so.”



This year’s candidates are:

• Galita Bok has a Bachelor’s Degree in Informatics (Business Computing). She will be taking up the role of Emerging Talent: IT Business Applications System Admin.

• Thalia Leicher has a BScHons degree in Consumer and Food Science. She will be taking up the role of Emerging Talent: Consumer Science & Psychology.

• Ileni Shithigona has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Digital Marketing. She will be taking up the role of Emerging Talent: Digital Marketing.

• Christopher van Wyk has a Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Marketing. He will be taking up the role of Emerging Talent: Digital Marketing.

• Liina Shangheta has a Master of Logistics and Transport with Specialization in Industrial System Engineering. She will be taking up the role of Emerging Talent: Industrial Engineering.

• Maria Nambandi has a Bachelor of Commerce Honours: Statistics. She will be taking up the role of Emerging Talent: Data Analysis & Insights.

• Yambomwene Nehemia has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. She will be taking up the role of Emerging Talent: Business Development.

Other candidates who aspire to join this programme should be on the lookout for the #EmergingTalent22 campaign which will be launched in due course on the O&L Careers Facebook page and the O&L Careers Platform careers.ol.na

