Funding for agri ministry

Consultations underway

11 November 2021 | Agriculture

Yolanda Nel
The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) received funding from the
African Development Bank (AfDB) to undertake two feasibility studies as part of the Feed
Africa programme.
Pinotech Consulting services and Vuna Agribusiness in joint venture, are busy conducting a
feasibility study for the Feed Africa - Agricultural Transformation Programme (FAATPRO),
which aims to enhance livestock and crop production, as well as processing and marketing
to provide a strong foundation for industrialization in Namibia.
The study has a particular emphasis on catalysing youth agribusiness development and
evaluating potential financing and risk sharing mechanisms. Stakeholder analysis and
consultations are currently underway to identify and shape mechanisms for addressing the
core practical, institutional, political, policy and legal issues that hamper agro-industrial
growth.
FAATPRO is aimed at being a significant contributor to government’s efforts to improve food
security and nutrition, promoting import substitution of staple foods, creating jobs and
improving rural livelihoods. The feasibility studies includes broadly focusing on crop and
livestock value chain development across Namibia, while the second target supports specific
regions, demographics and issues that have been identified as a priority for government.
This includes youth in Agribusiness and Agricultural Financing and Risk Sharing Mechanism.
According to Elifas Luaanda of Pinotech Consulting Services, discussions with stakeholders
will start on 29 November for the youth in agribusiness component, while the risk sharing
mechanism process has already begun.
“Due to time and budget constraints, we have selected three focus regions, namely
Omusati, Kavango East and Ohangwena. However, participants will come from different
regions, as we need as many inputs as possible,” he said.
The first workshop will be in Otjiwarongo, followed by Rundu and finally in Ongwediva or
Oshakati.
Asked why these projects are important, Luaanda said that they need to determine why
there is little appetite from the youth into agribusiness, as well as look intow what
challenges they face.

