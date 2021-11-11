Funding for agri ministry

Consultations underway

Yolanda Nel

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) received funding from the

African Development Bank (AfDB) to undertake two feasibility studies as part of the Feed

Africa programme.

Pinotech Consulting services and Vuna Agribusiness in joint venture, are busy conducting a

feasibility study for the Feed Africa - Agricultural Transformation Programme (FAATPRO),

which aims to enhance livestock and crop production, as well as processing and marketing

to provide a strong foundation for industrialization in Namibia.

The study has a particular emphasis on catalysing youth agribusiness development and

evaluating potential financing and risk sharing mechanisms. Stakeholder analysis and

consultations are currently underway to identify and shape mechanisms for addressing the

core practical, institutional, political, policy and legal issues that hamper agro-industrial

growth.

FAATPRO is aimed at being a significant contributor to government’s efforts to improve food

security and nutrition, promoting import substitution of staple foods, creating jobs and

improving rural livelihoods. The feasibility studies includes broadly focusing on crop and

livestock value chain development across Namibia, while the second target supports specific

regions, demographics and issues that have been identified as a priority for government.

This includes youth in Agribusiness and Agricultural Financing and Risk Sharing Mechanism.

According to Elifas Luaanda of Pinotech Consulting Services, discussions with stakeholders

will start on 29 November for the youth in agribusiness component, while the risk sharing

mechanism process has already begun.

“Due to time and budget constraints, we have selected three focus regions, namely

Omusati, Kavango East and Ohangwena. However, participants will come from different

regions, as we need as many inputs as possible,” he said.

The first workshop will be in Otjiwarongo, followed by Rundu and finally in Ongwediva or

Oshakati.

Asked why these projects are important, Luaanda said that they need to determine why

there is little appetite from the youth into agribusiness, as well as look intow what

challenges they face.