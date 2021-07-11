Funding sought for desalination plant

Located 35km north of Swakopmund near Wlotzkasbaken, the Erongo desalination plant is the largest reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant in southern Africa. Photo contributed

Cabinet has approved the soliciting of funding by NamWater and government to fund the next phase of a planned desalination plant to secure water supply to the central coast, Windhoek and en-route users.

Government plans to build a desalination plant at the central coast, amongst others to lessen water constraints, enable the expansion of economic activities in the mining sector and to expand local generation capacity by 250 MegaWatts.

A feasibility study on the desalination plant and water carriage system was concluded recently. It was conducted to establish a comprehensive concept that would secure and diversify the sources of Namibia’s water supply by expanding the conventional water resources.

Following the study, Cabinet has approved, in principle, the development and implementation of a more optimised phase one, which is the supply scenario project. In addition, Cabinet further directed the Minister of Finance through its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit in consultation with NamWater to proceed with their ongoing PPP screening for the desalination project and thereafter, resubmit through the cabinet committee on treasury the comprehensive project proposal and funding model to cabinet for consideration.

Cabinet further supported the deliberations and outcomes of the Southern African Development Committee (SADC) meeting of ministers responsible for disaster risk management which took place in May 2021.

As a result, it endorsed the integrating of disaster risk management initiatives and plans to accommodate best practices in adopted measures by the Directorate of Disaster Risk Management in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

It further approved continued coordination of the development and implementation of instruments and tools to facilitate disaster risk reduction and risk governance in the development of sector-based on development guidelines by the OPM.

Cabinet also authorised the tabling of the amended Multilateral Monetary Agreement (MMA) of the Common Monetary Area (CMA) in the National Assembly for ratification by the minister of finance following a report on the outcome of the meeting between the ministers of finance and central bank governors of the CMA held last month.

The CMA links South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini to a monetary union. – Nampa

