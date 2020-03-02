Fungi leading a building revolution
Mushrooms for the local market
02 March 2020 | Environment
Thanks to the Redhouse Studio, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Standard Bank group, an oyster mushroom project in Brakwater will soon see this sought-after fungi go to the local market, while the waste will be used to make bricks.
While Redhouse Studio’s promotional videos don’t promote this type of building material for building a house, they say it can be used to create an ecosystem. Because as we speak, MIT and NASA researchers, together with architects are developing new ways of building with “bioterials” that utilize micro-organisms growth in their manufacturing.
The idea is to replace plastics, leathers and foams. And this is where the mushrooms come in.
“Bioterials can be made from the mycelium of edible mushrooms, providing food security as well as shelter,” says Redhouse Studio. With nothing more than waste, materials can be made that are structural, insulative and fire resistant.
According to Build with Rise, the fungus’ mycelium (the fragile root-like fibres that live underneath the ground) is 100% organic, compostable and biodegradable. However, when it is dried, it becomes incredibly durable and resistant to water, mould, and fire.
What sets mycelium apart from other materials, is its ability to regenerate at a quick rate. It can also be used for 3D printing and is non-toxic, insulating, and all-natural.
Furthermore, with the ever-rising environmental impact of buildings, the industry is in a unique position to explore cutting-edge technologies. “Standard building materials like concrete and steel are significant contributors to the building industry's sizeable environmental impact. To achieve ambitious environmental goals in the building industry, research into unconventional materials must be explored.”
In a nutshell, mycelium – in brick form – is one of the most promising new materials currently being investigated.
Redhouse Studio was founded in 2014 in Ohio by architect Christopher Maurer. The company engages in all facets of architecture – from research and innovation in low impact material technologies, to design and fabrication, to building commissioning and net-zero retrofits. “We split our resources between architectural design, research, and humanitarianism. We work closely with our clients to innovate and design sustainable solutions built for a brighter future for all,” he said in a statement.
Maurer has taken the lessons of humanitarian architecture to the developing world, creating a program called Design for the re/developing world that teams up with Malawi Polytechnic University on a yearlong series of design studios to challenge students to broaden their horizons. Students learn to use their talents as designers to make positive impact abroad in the developing world and at home the re-developing world.
Working in limited-resource environments have inspired Maurer to reduce material inputs and leverage the building process to make maximum positive impact.
So, watch this space for the latest developments!