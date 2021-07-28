Further medical donations from Germany

28 July 2021 | Health

The governments of Namibia and Germany announced the arrival of a further consignment of medical supplies from that country to assist with government’s efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and its impacts on the public health system. The items include ventilators and all relevant accessories, pulse oximetres and PCR test kits valued at €242 709.25 (approximately N$4 million). The donation was facilitated through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ) and the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS). Pictured here are dignitaries showing some of the donated items. FTLR: Ben Nangombe and Esther Muinjangue from the health ministry, and Herbert Beck and Thomas Kirsch from the German embassy. Photo contributed

