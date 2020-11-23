Further relief for the arts

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) announced the sixth and final cycle application results for Covid relief amounting to N$974 999.80, which will provide grants to 85 approved applications under the NACN Arts & Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The successful applications consist of 45 individuals, 25 groups and 15 organisations. These cover projects that fall in the areas of Arts, Culture and Heritage.

The number of applications received was far higher than any of the previous five cycles. However, the adjudicating panel feels this indicates the success of the relief fund in reaching and attracting applicants from various parts of the country and highlights the great pool of creative talent, cultural skills and related groups and organisations in Namibia.

Due to the number of applications received and assessed, the selection process had to go through a double scrutiny in the sixth round in order to align the total amount of available funds to the remaining budgeted amount. This is because the total amount of the applications recommended by the jury exceeded the remaining budget allocated to the fund, with more than N$2 million.



The successful applicants from cycle 6 are as follows:

• Individuals (N$2000 each)

Erastus Amadhila (Oshakati), Aina Astofel and Nekuiyu Elven Mathew (Swakopmund), Bianca Kariko (Okahandja), Alfreth Isaak, Anna Johannes, Johannes Katjoni, Klaudia Mulweyi, Naimi Immanuel (all from Nkurunkuru), Benedictus Bobeje (Keetmanshoop), Christine Shikongo, Frederika Gaweses, Timo Jantze, Pamela Muyoba, Jacqueline //Hoebes, Petrina Mathews, Cafas Marenga, Elioth Owoseb, Raimi Jonnas and Renild Shivambo (all from Windhoek), Christiaan Johanna (Grünau), Charlia Kupembona (Gumma /Nyangana), Diederick Plaatjies and Martha Brandt (Tses), Elizabeth Smith, Hulda Vries, Maria Fredericks, Mida Goliath, Elizabeth Goliath and Gert Isaak (all from Berseba), Fenni Paulus (Lüderitz), Elma /Hoxobes and Emma Gawanas (Gobabis), Johanna Richter (Maltahöhe), Milka Swartbooi (Gainachas), Magdalena //Inichas and Nahor //Inichas (Farm Tsumamas), Willem van Wyk (Uibes), Maria Kooitjie (Karasburg), Martha Simaho (Ncuncuni), Mwale Mwangala (Katima Mulilo), Nambinga Tangeni (Ongwediva), Ouwa Nomake (Grootfontein), Samantha Shaa (Walvis Bay) and Marshant van Rooi (Rehoboth).



• Groups

Omundu-Omundu Community Based Rehabilitation – N$21 000 (Okamatapati); Papa Sunny & Friends – N$30 000 (Windhoek); Ronny Tjiroze – N$7 000 (Gobabis); Artistic Group – N$20 000 (Windhoek); Onailonga Primary School Art & Crafts Club – N$17 500 (Onailonga); Nakapandi Koikuti Ongwalukuwa Cultural Troupe – N$23 990 (Okahandja); The 8th Octaves – N$32 658.85 (Swakopmund); Namibia Classical Ensemble – N$32 500 (Windhoek); Windhoek Women Crafters – N$31 500 (Windhoek); Ariamsvlei Arts Group – N$19 000 (Karasburg); Pius Dance Group – N$20 000 (Helao Nafidi); MG Art Production – N$10 000 (Oshakati); JL Artworks – N$10 000 (Oshakati); Kampengere Kora Nyara – N$10 000 (Kombat); Khâibasens – N$10 000 (Tses); Kondja Cultural Group – N$10 000 (Kombat); Kubbe Rispel Theatre Production – N$20 000 (Okahandja); Look Forward Group – N$18 000 (Uitkoms Resettlement Farm); Matukondjo Dolls & Iyaloo Sewing Project – N$23 823.40 (Windhoek); Mel Mwevi and the Band – N$25 000 (Windhoek); Mouton Beads Keepers – N$10 000 (Uitkoms Resettlement Farm); Ombimbi Investment CC – N$24 250 (Okakarara); Ora Pronobis – N$20 400 (Otavi); Rehoboth Musicians & Artists Club – N$22 500 (Rehoboth); and Taotatide Damara Living Museum Group – N$20 000 (Twyfelfontein).



• Organisations

Nikhitha Winkler Dance Theatre – N$30 000 (Windhoek); Something-Artsy – N$27 000 (Windhoek); Dance Factory Swakopmund – N$25 000 (Swakopmund); Chesta Records – N$30 000 (Windhoek); EFDEE Music Productions – N$30 000 (Windhoek); Suide Maak Vrede Nama Cultural Group – N$25 107.75 (Gibeon); Ronald Kharuxas Art Worx – N$20 000 (Swakopmund); Fun Factory Namibia – N$14 000 (Windhoek); Ngandu Events – N$30 000 (Rundu); Suzy Eises Productions – N$30 000 (Windhoek); VM Born Stars Productions – N$30 000 (Windhoek); Welwitschia Music Productions – N$30 000 (Swakopmund); Windhoek Comedy Club – N$29 000 (Windhoek); Fashion Council of Namibia – N$37 000 (Windhoek); and Adele’s Creations – N$8 569.80 (Swakopmund).

