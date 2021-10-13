Futsal a go

Season starts on Friday

The new season of the Futsal Namibia kicks off its league activities at the Windhoek show grounds in the capital on Friday.

The league, which comprised 20 teams in the previous edition, has now registered 30 teams of 10 teams per category in the First Division, u/17s, and ladies’ teams.

Speaking to the media, Futsal Namibia founder Andrei Tirtirau said the league aims to expand to all regions in the country but for now will only focus on teams in Windhoek and Swakopmund competing amongst each other. “We are looking into hosting a roadshow to take our equipment to the regions to sensitise people about the game. We hope with the 2021 Futsal World Cup having ended in Europe with Portugal was winner, that those competing in our league picked up some skills and learned new rules which were used by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Futsal World Cup,” he said.

Tirtirau added that Futsal Namibia got a boost thanks to the support of Express Credit who will be funding their activities this year. “We are still busy engaging the Namibia Football Association to have our league registered as the official Futsal body in the country because by next year we want to start with our premier league,” he said.

According to Futsal Namibia league director Abisai Simon, this season is going to run until next year “but the exciting part will be us hosting a competition in December in Swakopmund as part of creating awareness for those that want to play Futsal football,” he said.

Simon added that their goal for the next two years is to create a premier league but that this can only happen when their First Division is successfully branched out to most of the regions in the country.

Express Credit will this season be sponsoring Futsal Namibia with N$88 000 for their running operations. – Nampa



