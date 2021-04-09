FUTSAL finally on the go

Kickoff this afternoon

09 April 2021 | Sports

FUTSAL Namibia kicked off its league activities at the Windhoek Show Grounds in the capital today (Friday, 9 April).
Speaking to the media yesterday, Andrei Tirtirau – founder of FUTSAL Namibia – said the league which made its debut in 2019 before coming to a standstill due to Covid, will finally make its return.
The league has 22 teams: 8 teams for the u/17s, six ladies teams, as well as the social old boys division, which also has eight teams registered.
Tirtirau said that the league follows the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) FUTSAL football rules. “We registered our organisation with the NFA last year, but only hosted few games before we had to cancel all activities due to Covid-19. As a result, we want to give it a try this year while we adhere by all regulations put in place.”
Meanwhile, FUTSAL Namibia league director Abisai Simon said the long-awaited league will run for six to 10 weeks and is expected to end on 26 May 2021.
Today’s games kick off at 16:00. – Nampa

Similar News

 

‘Any one of six’ can win UCI race

1 day - 09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • Tielman van LillThe participation of mountain bikers from South Africa will lend extra weight to the Nedbank UCI Class 1 and UCI Junior...

How to become a ninja

1 day - 09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] you ever thought you want to become a ninja, then you are in luck and should definitely not miss out on Namibia’s first...

Gladiators on fire

2 days ago - 08 April 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s Brave Gladiators got the better of their counterparts Angola in the first of their two international friendlies at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Wednesday.Namibia,...

Eagles off to a good start

4 days ago - 05 April 2021 | Sports

The Eagles’ national senior cricket team won its first match of the 2021 Castle Lite Series against Uganda’s Cranes by seven wickets in the capital...

Facelift for Samora Machel soccer field

1 week ago - 31 March 2021 | Sports

The Samora Machel football field got a much-needed facelift thanks to Welwitschia Construction.The field, which is not regarded as a stadium by the City of...

Another loss for Desert Jewels

1 week ago - 31 March 2021 | Sports

The SPAR Proteas retained their unbeaten record at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations tournament in Cape Town on Tuesday, with an emphatic 59-26 win over the...

MTB schools league off to a quick start

1 week ago - 31 March 2021 | Sports

The FNB MTB schools league began last Friday, with almost 200 riders ranging from under 6 to under 18 years participating. “We are ecstatic with...

Local hockey going for gold

1 week ago - 30 March 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) will give it their all at the upcoming Indoor Africa Hockey Cup slated for 15 to 18 April at the...

Nam vs Uganda: ‘A runaway train’

1 week ago - 30 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes continued their winning ways against the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town International...

Around the world – eight times!

1 week ago - 29 March 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness onthe value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners...

Latest News

RCC on the streets

23 hours ago | Business

The Roads Contractor Company (RCC) was on Thursday evicted from a rented building owned by the Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings Limited (NPTH) for non-payment.RCC...

Park fees increase

23 hours ago | Tourism

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has introduced new park entrance and conservation fees for visitors, effective 1 April 2021.In a media statement, the...

‘Any one of six’ can...

1 day - 09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • Tielman van LillThe participation of mountain bikers from South Africa will lend extra weight to the Nedbank UCI Class 1 and UCI Junior...

Cleaning operation at Alte Feste

1 day - 09 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Anyone who has wanted to see the Alte Feste and the “Reiterdenkmal” in the past few weeks has been disappointed. What tourists describe as one...

How to become a ninja

1 day - 09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] you ever thought you want to become a ninja, then you are in luck and should definitely not miss out on Namibia’s first...

Pop in at this pop...

1 day - 08 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

If you’re looking for some artistic enrichment this weekend, look no further than the Village Opera House, where the StArt Art Gallery hosts a pop-up...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 08 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Gladiators on fire

2 days ago - 08 April 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s Brave Gladiators got the better of their counterparts Angola in the first of their two international friendlies at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Wednesday.Namibia,...

TPT campaign kicks off

2 days ago - 08 April 2021 | Health

The health ministry (MoHSS) launched a countrywide TB Preventative Therapy Campaign (TPT) to increase TPT uptake in order to avoid preventable deaths amongst People Living...

Load More