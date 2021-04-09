FUTSAL finally on the go

Kickoff this afternoon

FUTSAL Namibia kicked off its league activities at the Windhoek Show Grounds in the capital today (Friday, 9 April).

Speaking to the media yesterday, Andrei Tirtirau – founder of FUTSAL Namibia – said the league which made its debut in 2019 before coming to a standstill due to Covid, will finally make its return.

The league has 22 teams: 8 teams for the u/17s, six ladies teams, as well as the social old boys division, which also has eight teams registered.

Tirtirau said that the league follows the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) FUTSAL football rules. “We registered our organisation with the NFA last year, but only hosted few games before we had to cancel all activities due to Covid-19. As a result, we want to give it a try this year while we adhere by all regulations put in place.”

Meanwhile, FUTSAL Namibia league director Abisai Simon said the long-awaited league will run for six to 10 weeks and is expected to end on 26 May 2021.

Today’s games kick off at 16:00. – Nampa

