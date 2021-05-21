Futsal play-offs this weekend

Teams participating in the Namibian Futsal league will compete for the play-off spots as the league reaches its final stages this weekend.

Launched in April for u/17 and u/19 boys, Open League and Ladies’ teams, the league is the first of its kind in Namibia.

Speaking to Nampa, founder of Futsal Namibia, Andrei Tirtiran, said Futsal is a new project which is exciting to watch when the different teams compete against each other. “It was really good to see ladies’ teams competing as they are more organised as well as have a good atmosphere whenever they play. Our goal going forward is to give more attention to this category, so it also develops faster like their male counterparts who have more teams in the league.”

He added that players competing in this league are currently learning the rules and he is hopeful that when the second edition of the league kicks off it will be more exciting to watch. “Players competing in this league really love this arena. It’s impressive to watch the u/17 boys play especially teams like Swallows, Birds and AC.

“Come this weekend it will be do or die for most teams as those not in the top four will not make it to the play-off,” he said.

Futsal is a football game played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to five-a-side football and played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlimited substitutions are permitted. – Nampa



