Future Females focus: God and financial freedom

26 May 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]
As a steward of God, it is our responsibility to use God’s given resources for God-given goals and to
ensure that we properly manage whatever we are given dominion over.
According to Morna Ikosa, financial freedom comes when we allow God to take control over our
resources, by incorporating His financial principles in how we manage our money, because His
principles are known to give you a peace of mind, a stress free life and most of all, a mindset of
sufficiency and not lack.
Morna will be speaking at the Future Females event taking place on Thursday (27 May), where she
focuses on escaping debt and building a lifestyle of financial freedom.
“Future Females provides a fantastic platform to inspire, connect and collaborate with other female
entrepreneurs in Namibia. It is a great platform to network with like-minded entrepreneurs and
creating visibility for one's brand,” she says.
According to her, we have to be content with what we have. “It is important to guard your heart
from greed and covetousness, because your life is not validated by the amount of things you have.
People love saying money is evil, however what is really evil is the love of money, because an
unhealthy pursuit for money will lead you to many undesirable things,” she explains.
Financial freedom seeks to give you an inner peace and a positive cash flow, where you can leave an
inheritance for your children and children’s children.
She says debt is an enabler, but only for a short period. “If not well managed it will enslave you.
Along with it comes stress, divorce, death and other social ills. Debt always robs you of the freedom
of choice. It mortgages the future and it makes compounding work against you.”
Unfortunately most people are not in a position to buy a house or a car cash. “If the debt outweighs
the value you will get once you take it on, or if it will improve your financial position, then its fine to
have debt. But try to pay it off in the shortest possible time,” Morna advises, adding that debt really
becomes bad when you use if for consumer debt and things that depreciate in value.
Morna is inspired by her family and seeing how intuitive and ingenious her kids are. “It makes me
work hard to ensure they get the best of what this world has to offer.”
If you want to hear more on how to create a financially free mindset, don’t miss the Future Females
event at Vintage Coffee Shop from 18:00 to 20:30. Tickets cost N$85 and are available via
webtickets.com.na or Pick n Pay stores.

Similar News

 

Buy online here now!

15 minutes ago | Business

Namibia’s new online shopping portal, DotDune, is officially open for business.The latest addition to the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) portfolio of companies, DotDune intends to...

Innovations needed now – cash up for grabs!

6 days ago - 19 May 2021 | Business

Innovators have until 31 July to submit their project proposal to the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA) East and Southern Africa. Two winners will receive U$10 000...

Optimistic about growth, opportunities in Namibia

1 week ago - 19 May 2021 | Business

Namibia’s mining industry boasts significant opportunities and remains one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world according to the Investment Attractiveness Index, says Cilliers...

Old Mutual under ‘10 strongest insurance brands’

2 weeks ago - 12 May 2021 | Business

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance...

AGOA strategy launched

2 weeks ago - 10 May 2021 | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson earlier today joined trade and industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu at the launch of Namibia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization...

Namibian cosmetics industry growing

3 weeks ago - 04 May 2021 | Business

Namibia’s cosmetics industry has grown considerably, with 34 businesses currently exporting cosmetics products worth over N$100 million per year, according to trade minister Lucia Iipumbu.She...

Knight Piésold celebrates a century

1 month - 22 April 2021 | Business

From its humble beginnings in South Africa on 1 April 1921, Knight Piésold has established and grown its local operations within Southern Africa, through its...

Sewing machines, fabric for NCS

1 month - 21 April 2021 | Business

Mulungushi Textiles & Importers recently donated overlock sewing machines and fabrics worth around N$100 000 to the Namibian Correctional Services. The Khomas & Hardap regions...

Future Females talk with Lynne Fraser

1 month - 19 April 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a lot of hard work and dedication to manage human potential and educating people to masterbeing themselves, Lynne Fraser has earned her...

Post-budget event unpacks Namibia's fiscal sustainability

1 month - 18 April 2021 | Business

RMB Namibia held a post-budget event with clients in Windhoek and Swakopmund under the theme 'Unpacking Namibia’s fiscal sustainability trajectory.'Ruusa Nandago, FirstRand Namibia Economist talked...

Latest News

Huge contribution for CHICA

6 minutes ago | Social Issues

Lewis Stores allocated N$100 000 in support of children fighting cancer in the country and recently handed over the donation to the CHICA (Children Fighting...

Buy online here now!

15 minutes ago | Business

Namibia’s new online shopping portal, DotDune, is officially open for business.The latest addition to the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) portfolio of companies, DotDune intends to...

Go from for sale to...

2 hours ago | Life Style

The real estate market is experiencing high levels of activity within many suburbs across the country. Regardless of whether a seller finds themselves in an...

Taming the Königstein for a...

17 hours ago | Social Issues

FirstRand Namibia Exco men recently successfully summitted Königstein, the highest point in Namibia, as part of an initiative to raise money and awareness on gender-based...

Sustainability rewarded

1 day - 24 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe Sustainable Development Awards were presented in the capital for the third time on Friday. Hosted by the Sustainable Development Advisory Council...

Week of multiples at Windhoek...

2 days ago - 24 May 2021 | Society

Windhoek • [email protected] was made last week with Namibia's first quintuplet (two girls and three boys) born at the Windhoek Central Hospital on Tuesday. On...

Old cemetery becomes respectful resting...

2 days ago - 24 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Rehoboth • Boet Matthews Residents are hard at work to turn the first cemetery at Rehoboth into an honourable resting place.A subcommittee of the Rehoboth...

Together at last: Paula and...

2 days ago - 23 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] week that started with a formal bid to scrap the obsolete sodomy law and saw the landmark High Court hearing on recognising...

‘Stop with the tenders’ –...

2 days ago - 23 May 2021 | Government

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should...

Load More