Future Females focus: God and financial freedom

As a steward of God, it is our responsibility to use God's given resources for God-given goals and toensure that we properly manage whatever we are given dominion over.According to Morna Ikosa, financial freedom comes when we allow God to take control over ourresources, by incorporating His financial principles in how we manage our money, because Hisprinciples are known to give you a peace of mind, a stress free life and most of all, a mindset ofsufficiency and not lack.Morna will be speaking at the Future Females event taking place on Thursday (27 May), where shefocuses on escaping debt and building a lifestyle of financial freedom."Future Females provides a fantastic platform to inspire, connect and collaborate with other femaleentrepreneurs in Namibia. It is a great platform to network with like-minded entrepreneurs andcreating visibility for one's brand," she says.According to her, we have to be content with what we have. "It is important to guard your heartfrom greed and covetousness, because your life is not validated by the amount of things you have.People love saying money is evil, however what is really evil is the love of money, because anunhealthy pursuit for money will lead you to many undesirable things," she explains.Financial freedom seeks to give you an inner peace and a positive cash flow, where you can leave aninheritance for your children and children's children.She says debt is an enabler, but only for a short period. "If not well managed it will enslave you.Along with it comes stress, divorce, death and other social ills. Debt always robs you of the freedomof choice. It mortgages the future and it makes compounding work against you."Unfortunately most people are not in a position to buy a house or a car cash. "If the debt outweighsthe value you will get once you take it on, or if it will improve your financial position, then its fine tohave debt. But try to pay it off in the shortest possible time," Morna advises, adding that debt reallybecomes bad when you use if for consumer debt and things that depreciate in value.Morna is inspired by her family and seeing how intuitive and ingenious her kids are. "It makes mework hard to ensure they get the best of what this world has to offer."If you want to hear more on how to create a financially free mindset, don't miss the Future Femalesevent at Vintage Coffee Shop from 18:00 to 20:30. Tickets cost N$85 and are available viawebtickets.com.na or Pick n Pay stores.