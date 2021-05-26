Future Females focus: God and financial freedom
26 May 2021 | Business
As a steward of God, it is our responsibility to use God’s given resources for God-given goals and to
ensure that we properly manage whatever we are given dominion over.
According to Morna Ikosa, financial freedom comes when we allow God to take control over our
resources, by incorporating His financial principles in how we manage our money, because His
principles are known to give you a peace of mind, a stress free life and most of all, a mindset of
sufficiency and not lack.
Morna will be speaking at the Future Females event taking place on Thursday (27 May), where she
focuses on escaping debt and building a lifestyle of financial freedom.
“Future Females provides a fantastic platform to inspire, connect and collaborate with other female
entrepreneurs in Namibia. It is a great platform to network with like-minded entrepreneurs and
creating visibility for one's brand,” she says.
According to her, we have to be content with what we have. “It is important to guard your heart
from greed and covetousness, because your life is not validated by the amount of things you have.
People love saying money is evil, however what is really evil is the love of money, because an
unhealthy pursuit for money will lead you to many undesirable things,” she explains.
Financial freedom seeks to give you an inner peace and a positive cash flow, where you can leave an
inheritance for your children and children’s children.
She says debt is an enabler, but only for a short period. “If not well managed it will enslave you.
Along with it comes stress, divorce, death and other social ills. Debt always robs you of the freedom
of choice. It mortgages the future and it makes compounding work against you.”
Unfortunately most people are not in a position to buy a house or a car cash. “If the debt outweighs
the value you will get once you take it on, or if it will improve your financial position, then its fine to
have debt. But try to pay it off in the shortest possible time,” Morna advises, adding that debt really
becomes bad when you use if for consumer debt and things that depreciate in value.
Morna is inspired by her family and seeing how intuitive and ingenious her kids are. “It makes me
work hard to ensure they get the best of what this world has to offer.”
If you want to hear more on how to create a financially free mindset, don’t miss the Future Females
event at Vintage Coffee Shop from 18:00 to 20:30. Tickets cost N$85 and are available via
webtickets.com.na or Pick n Pay stores.