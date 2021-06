Future Females free talk on Thursday

Windhoek • [email protected] With current Covid restrictions in place, the Future Females team in Windhoek decided to host thismonths’ event absolutely free and online.“Due to the rising figures we are currently experiencing in Namibia, we have decided to host ourJune event online,” they said.Emily Kandanga, co-founder of Sweat Fitness, is one of the speakers for this event. She is passionateabout nutrition, cooking, moving her body and engaging with her community on various health andfitness-related topics.During the event, she will share the challenges faced across social platforms, how to plan socialmedia content as well as what strategies worked well.Digital marketer Armin Wieland shares insight on keeping up to date with the latest trends andchanges in social media, and the recent and upcoming platform changes that are likely to affect yourbrand online.Armin is passionate about the disruptive opportunities offered by digital transformation and thecustomer centricity possibilities of marketing automation. He is exceptionally proud of the growingnumber of customer trailblazers utilising the services and expertise of V5 digital.This event takes place on Thursday (24 June) at 18:00.Click here to register your seat: http://www.webtickets.com.na/event.aspx?itemid=1463498680