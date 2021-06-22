Future Females free talk on Thursday

22 June 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]
With current Covid restrictions in place, the Future Females team in Windhoek decided to host this
months’ event absolutely free and online.
“Due to the rising figures we are currently experiencing in Namibia, we have decided to host our
June event online,” they said.
Emily Kandanga, co-founder of Sweat Fitness, is one of the speakers for this event. She is passionate
about nutrition, cooking, moving her body and engaging with her community on various health and
fitness-related topics.
During the event, she will share the challenges faced across social platforms, how to plan social
media content as well as what strategies worked well.
Digital marketer Armin Wieland shares insight on keeping up to date with the latest trends and
changes in social media, and the recent and upcoming platform changes that are likely to affect your
brand online.
Armin is passionate about the disruptive opportunities offered by digital transformation and the
customer centricity possibilities of marketing automation. He is exceptionally proud of the growing
number of customer trailblazers utilising the services and expertise of V5 digital.
This event takes place on Thursday (24 June) at 18:00.
Click here to register your seat: http://www.webtickets.com.na/event.aspx?itemid=1463498680

