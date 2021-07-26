Future Females talk this Thursday

26 July 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]
Do you want to attract customers and not only chase a sale? Then you are in luck because
that is exactly what this month’s Future Females talk is about.
Customers are the most important asset that any business has. Without enough good
customers, no business can survive. And to survive, a business must not only attract new
customers but, more importantly, also hold on to its current customers.
This free online event sees two experts in their field, Celestine Mouton and Monique Cloete,
discussing this important topic.
Celestine is a dietician and had her own private practice from 2008- 2019. She has also been
a consultant for company’s wellness programmes. Since 2018, she has been the restaurant
and conference centre owner of The Barn.
Monique Cloete is a professional in the financial services industry and obtained her BBusSc
qualification at UCT and her MBA through Royal Holloway, in London. She has held various
positions in the retirement fund industry with the bulk of her learning in actuarial. She took
the step to explore some entrepreneurial initiatives and is currently the Managing Director
of Liberty Life Namibia.
This event takes place on Thursday from 18:00 via Zoom. To register, just click here:
.

