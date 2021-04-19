Future Females talk with Lynne Fraser
19 April 2021 | Business
With a lot of hard work and dedication to manage human potential and educating people to master
being themselves, Lynne Fraser has earned her spot in the high seat.
As chief executive of the True Potential Group, Lynne sees her position as a privilege. “You have to
lead with a vision,” she says, adding that at her firm, they believe in people. “You transform your
own potential.”
For over 25 years, the group has been an industry leader, playing an integral part in the local
corporate development field. According to the team at the True Potential Group, they are well
positioned to design, develop and deliver your next learning experience.
For the youngsters out there just starting out their careers, Lynne has some wise words to share:
“Recognise what you bring to the table from the get-go,” she says, adding that it is of valuable to
develop good relationships and to start building a network from the very first day.
Asked what inspires her, Lynne says that people who move, get her going. “Yet, we are not placed
on this earth to work ourselves to our graves. So, enjoy every aspect of your life to the fullest.”
Lynne loves Namibia as she believes it is the “land of infinite splendour and wonder” and she feels
the country has a lot to offer.
She will be speaking at the next Future Females event taking place on 22 April at 18:00 at Vintage
Coffee Shop in the capital, where she shares her strategies on how to sustain effective leadership in
business. “I am so excited to be part of this event and it is such an important topic to cover,
especially in the first quarter of a new year.”
Tickets cost N$85 and are available online via Webtickets as well as all Pick ‘n Pay stores and at the
door.