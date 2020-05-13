Future of Namibian energy industry in the spotlight

13 May 2020 | Energy

Tom Alweendo; Minister; “... exploring resources like oil and gas can translate into a tool for transforming the economy...”

A free webinar, The Future of the Namibian Energy Industry, is presented with the Namibian
minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo on Friday (15 May) at 15:00.
This webinar, which is part of the African Energy Chamber’s Africa Energy series and is hosted
by African Oil & Power, is open to the public and explores the future of the Namibian energy
industry in the context of the current global climate.
Alweendo is joined by executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk for the
discussion which is moderated by Africa Oil & Power Field editor, Thomas Hedley, and lawyer
and energy specialist, Gawie Kanjemba.
With 2020 planned to be a strong year for exploratory drilling in Namibia, the webinar takes a
look at the state of the country’s upstream industry and its development potential.
In light of Namibia’s push to develop a sustainable and clean energy industry, participants also
discuss the country’s key energy infrastructure and power projects, with a particular focus on
gas-to-power and renewable energy. “In Namibia particularly, we have grown the economy
tenfold and we remain one of the countries with the highest GDP per capita in Southern Africa,”
Alweendo said.
He added that, “exploring resources like oil and gas can translate into a tool for transforming the
economy even further. The shareholders of local resources are the Namibian people. Thus, it is
important to work with organisations like the Africa Energy Chamber and Africa Oil & Power, to
map out a future that speaks best for Africa.”

According to Ayuk, Namibia has tremendous potential for energy investments across the value-
chain and should not be overlooked when it comes to building sustainable and inclusive growth

in Africa.
While international oil companies farmed-down their interests in Namibia’s offshore, a series of
leading independents came in and invested, raising hopes to see world-class discoveries in the
near future. Most notably these include Chariot Oil & Gas, Tullow Oil, Africa Energy Corp,
AziNam, BW Energy, Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, Global Petroleum, Impact Oil & Gas, Maurel &
Prom and Tower Resources.
The country is also home to the giant Kudu gas field, where 1.3 Tcf gas was discovery in 1974.
The block is currently operated by BW Energy, who remains committed to finding a viable
commercial development option for this field. Kudu’s development is seen as key to resolving
the energy crisis in Namibia and developing strong gas-to-power capacity.
Free registrations for the discussion can be secured at www.AOPWebinars.com while the
conversation can be followed through the #AECWebinars and #AOPWebinars. – APO

