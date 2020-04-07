Gaga and co host One World: Together At Home

07 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Lady Gaga and advocacy organisation Global Citizen have raised U$35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus.
Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit the World Health Organization. The pop star and Global Citizen also announced “One World: Together At Home”, a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus. It will air on 18 April on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.
“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement ... and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said during a news conference Monday.
The TV special, which will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms, includes appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.
Gaga said she plans to raise more money and explained that the TV special is not a fundraiser: “Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.”
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel host the show, which will also highlight those affected by the virus and celebrate health care workers on the front lines.
Others taking part in the TV special include Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish’s producer-brother, Finneas.

