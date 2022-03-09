Game watch from the comfort of your living room

09 March 2022 | Tourism

The waterhole at NWR’s Okaukuejo resort in the Etosha National Park now boasts a webcam that broadcasts live, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The camera was installed at Okaukuejo since it attracts the most animals, and now viewers worldwide can experience the bounty of nature and wildlife from the comfort of their homes.
Described as virtual tourism, this innovation offers viewers the experience of an activity, location or destination through video technology that a user cannot experience with photos or on a website.
Viewers can easily access the content via NWR's social media platform on YouTube, for free.
The benefit of virtual tourism is that viewers can see and experience a destination without physically travelling there. Another benefit is that virtual tourism makes destinations accessible to millions of people who would not otherwise be able to afford to travel to those destinations.
Other waterholes in the park will soon be equipped with cameras as well.

