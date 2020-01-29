Gammaldans-ing to the Games
If you don’t know your gammaldans from your galop, here’s your chance!
Dance Sport Namibia (DSNam) hosts a dance league coaching workshop in the capital from 20 to 22 February, which is facilitated by Graig Bullock of the Dance Sport School League South Africa.
DSNam has invited teachers from various schools to the workshop with the aim of promoting dance as a sport at their respective schools.
According to the president of DSNam, Venancius Rukero, the teachers don't need to be good dancers, saying “At the workshop they will be coached how to supervise a dance sport club”.
Since DSNam has been officially recognised, they have has been included for participation in the Youth Olympic Games taking place in Senegal in 2022 and at the Olympic Games taking place in France in 2024.
It is due to this that DSNam decided to host the coach’s workshop.
Besides the workshop, DSNam has also invited five girls and five boys from the different schools to join in dance sport training from 14:00 to 17:00 on the same dates.
The workshop takes place at the After School Centre in Windhoek from 09:00 to 12:00 from 20 to 22 February.
For more information or to confirm your school's participation, contact Venancius Rukero at 081 239 1244 or [email protected]
By the way, gammaldans is a small set of Nordic dances that became broadly popular in the late 19th century; while the gallop – a shortened version of the original term galoppade – is a lively country dance, introduced in the late 1820s to Parisian society.