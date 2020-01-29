Gammaldans-ing to the Games

29 January 2020 | Sports

Gammaldans-ing to the Games

If you don’t know your gammaldans from your galop, here’s your chance!
Dance Sport Namibia (DSNam) hosts a dance league coaching workshop in the capital from 20 to 22 February, which is facilitated by Graig Bullock of the Dance Sport School League South Africa.
DSNam has invited teachers from various schools to the workshop with the aim of promoting dance as a sport at their respective schools.
According to the president of DSNam, Venancius Rukero, the teachers don't need to be good dancers, saying “At the workshop they will be coached how to supervise a dance sport club”.
Since DSNam has been officially recognised, they have has been included for participation in the Youth Olympic Games taking place in Senegal in 2022 and at the Olympic Games taking place in France in 2024.
It is due to this that DSNam decided to host the coach’s workshop.
Besides the workshop, DSNam has also invited five girls and five boys from the different schools to join in dance sport training from 14:00 to 17:00 on the same dates.
The workshop takes place at the After School Centre in Windhoek from 09:00 to 12:00 from 20 to 22 February.
For more information or to confirm your school's participation, contact Venancius Rukero at 081 239 1244 or [email protected]
By the way, gammaldans is a small set of Nordic dances that became broadly popular in the late 19th century; while the gallop – a shortened version of the original term galoppade – is a lively country dance, introduced in the late 1820s to Parisian society.

Similar News

 

Tuindorp reg vir landloop

4 days ago - 30 January 2020 | Sports

Die eerste landloopkampioenskappe word Saterdag op Okahandja gehou, met atlete van die dorp en reg oor die land wat in verskeie afstande om die louere...

Kenya hosts Rugby Africa U20 tournament

5 days ago - 28 January 2020 | Sports

Kenya Rugby won the bid to host the U20 Barthés Trophy, taking place between 19 and 26 in Nairobi."The Kenya Rugby Union and the entire...

Big plans for Beatrice

1 week ago - 23 January 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) promises a great year ahead, as the sports body plans to fulfil all its obligations, says national coordinator Solly...

Golfing support for autism

1 week ago - 21 January 2020 | Sports

The 10-event Nedbank for Autism golf series has been launched and is scheduled to take place from 22 February starting at Omeya Golf Club and...

Let the games begin!

2 weeks ago - 14 January 2020 | Sports

It’s volleyball time in Windhoek again, with the 37th edition of the DTS Windhoek Draught Volleyball for All taking place on Saturday, 1 February.A maximum...

Get ready for the Khomas Challenge

3 weeks ago - 13 January 2020 | Sports

Entries for the 2020 Khomas Challenge open on Friday (17 January) and if you want to be part of the gruelling race, then you better...

Indoor archers strut their stuff

2 months ago - 28 November 2019 | Sports

The second indoor archery championships took place at the SKW in Windhoek last weekend, attracting archers from across the country.“In the recurve barebow class, we...

DSN honours athletes, guides and coaches

2 months ago - 21 November 2019 | Sports

Disability Sport Namibia (DSN) hosts its ninth annual awards ceremony in the capital on Saturday.The event will see the athletes affiliated to the Namibia Paralympic...

Community soccer this weekend

2 months ago - 21 November 2019 | Sports

The first edition of the All Stars Top Eight football competition starts at the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek on Friday.The tournament, held under the auspices...

Long course year comes to a close

2 months ago - 19 November 2019 | Sports

Last weekend, the last Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the year took place at the Western Suburbs Municipal Pool in Windhoek. Hosted by Dolphins...

Latest News

Healthcare at the crossroads

3rd of February 14:36 | Health

It is of growing concern that healthcare in Namibia has reached breaking point. A critical mess.On the one hand, the Ministry of Health and Social...

Windhoek’s boreholes dissected

3rd of February 14:23 | Disasters

The threats of climate change and the current drought have prompted the dependency on production boreholes as a sustainable supply for domestic water in Windhoek.Therefore,...

Neighbours object while City approves...

13 minutes ago | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel Plans to relax a 5 and 7 meter building line as well as building consent for a three storey dwelling in Xena Street,...

Matric nosedive?

1 hour ago | Education

Albin JacobsThe start of the new decade began with a familiar situation for many school leavers receiving their Matric results and, immediately their world took...

Reho abattoir bly toe

2 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Hoewel die abattoir op Rehoboth al ’n maand gelede weer sy deure moes open ná dit op 20Desember tydelik gesluit is, is daar...

Gardening the water-wise way

3 hours ago | Life Style

In spite of some rain, Namibia’s dams are still empty. Thus creating a water-wise garden is essential. Moreover, saving water is crucial for the preservation...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

5 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices for February 2020 remain unchanged, with prices (at Walvis Bay) standing at N$13.05 per...

Residents owe City close to...

2 days ago - 31 January 2020 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel - As at 31 December, residents owe the City of Windhoek N$935 million, of which N$663 million is past due and owed over...

Trek jou dansskoene aan -...

2 days ago - 31 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel - Die beste manier om ’n naweek se aankoms te vier, is om die litte te laat roer. En vir die volgende week,...

Load More