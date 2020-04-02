Garden Town seeks former glory

Challenge to get Okahandja back on track

Okahandja interim municipal council administrator Linus //Garoeb said will be a challenge to get the town to where it is used to be.

At the moment rubbish remains uncollected, roads are filled with potholes, the drainage system is dysfunctional and residents are unhappy.

//Garoeb said that he is aware of the problems, as the residents have briefed him about their grievances, but in his defence, he has only been at the helm for around three weeks having taken over from suspended councillors.

Okahandja municipal councillors were suspended on 16 March 2020 by former urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga, citing gross mismanagement, a lack of accountability, poor service delivery and insubordination.

//Garoeb said the town has nothing functional as almost everything is old and it is hard to put everything together overnight because they experience different problems almost every day. He added that he will try his level best to make things right and deliver the much-needed services to the residents because it’s not fair for them to pay for services they are not getting.

“I am telling you it is hard to get Okahandja back to its glory days. The town has a lack of almost everything, ranging from rubbish collecting trucks. There are pipes bursting almost every day. These pipes are probably over 40 years old and the residents are frustrated by the lack of service delivery.”

He added that there is a plan to negotiate with the City of Windhoek to acquire second-hand rubbish collecting trucks and other essential equipment.

Hikila Paulinus, a resident of the Five Rand location in Okahandja said they are being told to wash their hands to avoid the spread of coronavirus, but it will not help if they have rubbish flowing from the riverbed.

“There is smelly water and rubbish all over here, this dirtiness is causing diseases,” Paulinus said.

Another resident, Latoya Uiras, said she lived there for four years and has never seen municipality workers removing rubbish from the place. – Nampa



