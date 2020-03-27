Gatherings down to 10

27 March 2020

National Coordinating Committee Chairperson for the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr Bernard Haufiku, said government has reduced the number of people allowed in public gatherings to 10 and not 50 as announced earlier.
Haufiku made the announcement on Thursday during a media briefing that took place in Windhoek to update the public on new measures that government is taking to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“If we can have a fair amount of people at one place and cut down the movement of people, we will shut down this virus, and these are the things that will make the virus not move,” said Haufiku.
He said during the lockdown period, which is set to commence at midnight on Friday for the Khomas and Erongo regions, essential service providers will be allowed to move. These include people like nurses, doctors, cleaners, fire brigades and journalists because they are part of the fight against the virus and will need to move from place to place.
The lockdown period is expected to end on 16 April.
“Retailers and restaurants will also be allowed to operate because they are providing essential services. If we close down food, what will people eat? But the number of people entering a retailer should be limited,” said Haufiku.
He added that if the country is to overcome the virus, people need to cooperate with the authorities and should not make excuses of their businesses losing money, because the lives of people matter more as they cannot be recovered, while businesses can always go back to normal when everything is over. – Nampa

